Bradshaw in: The Millwall XI we expect Rowett to play v Derby on Saturday

The wait for competitive action to return to the Championship is edging closer to being over, with matches set to return to the sporting calendar this weekend.

Millwall are set to take on play-off chasing rivals Derby County on Saturday, in a game that could go a long way in deciding which team is to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish.

But how do we expect to see Gary Rowett’s side lineup against the Rams?

Find out below….

Bartosz Bialkowski is a certain starter for Millwall in this one, and he’ll be hoping he can build on some impressive showings since signing from League One club Ipswich Town when competitive action gets back under way.

Jake Cooper will start in the heart of the defence, and has recently committed his future to the club, much to the delight of the Millwall supporters.

He’s likely to lineup alongside Millwall skipper Shaun Hutchinson, who has made 29 appearances to date for the Lions this season.

Mahlon Romeo has continued to build on the strong performances he had in last year’s campaign, and is a certain starter at right-back against Derby.

He’ll be tested though, with Tom Lawrence likely to be running at him for Phillip Cocu’s side on Saturday, in what will be tricky for the right-back to deal with.

Murray Wallace makes up the back-four, and will know that he has to be at the top of his game if he is to keep Martyn Waghorn quiet on the day.

Ryan Woods has caught the eye since signing on loan from Stoke City, and will be keen to pick up where he left off from in the heart of the midfield.

He’s likely to be joined by Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Jayson Molumby, who has extended his loan deal with the Lions for the remainder of the season.

Mason Bennett cannot face his parent club, so it’s likely we’ll see Tom Bradshaw will come into the starting XI. The former Barnsley man will be eager to hit the ground running when competitive action gets back under way.

Jed Wallace has been one of Millwall’s best player this season, and has been on hand to provide ten goals and eight assists in all competitions to date.

Shane Ferguson is likely to be on the other wing, and will be hoping he can prove to be a threat to the likes of Jayden Bogle on Saturday.

Matt Smith makes up the starting XI for Millwall, and he’s another player that will be eager to hit the ground running when football returns, having netted a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the last match before the break from competitive action.