Bradley’s frustration, Jones makes Doughty claim, Goalkeeping situation: All the latest Luton Town news

It was another point on the board for Luton Town this weekend when they drew 0-0 away at West Bromwich Albion.

With no goals at the Hawthorns, the result leaves the Hatters sitting 9th in the Championship at present, with 3rd placed QPR up next weekend.

Putting results aside for the moment, though, we thought we’d take a look at all of the weekend’s Luton Town headlines and bring them together in one place.

Here is all the latest Hatters news.

Bradley frustrated with point

One headline emerging over the weekend came from Sonny Bradley. who expressed frustration with the point earned at the Hawthorns.

When reflecting on the match, Bradley told Luton Today: “So it’s a good point, but there’s a little bit of frustration there as I think in the final third, with a little bit more composure today we go on to win the game and it’s probably a 1-0 away from home, but it’s not to be and it’s five points out of the eight days.

“Elijah’s had a shot on the edge of the box, a little bit more composure, if he scores, it’s one of them, we don’t say anything.”

Bradley, though, did go on to say he was happy for the club to keep the clean sheet in the clash.

Jones backs Doughty

Another weekend headline surrounding the Hatters revolves around comments made by boss Nathan Jones.

When discussing summer recruit Alfie Doughty, who is yet to feature due to injury, Jones backed the 22-year-old to be a big player for the club this season.

Speaking via Luton Today, Jones issued the following claim: “He’s come back from injury, he had a decent pre-season and then he got injured against West Ham and that’s what killed us a little bit.

“He’ll be a big player for us, he’s training at a fantastic level, a wonderful, wonderful level and he’s been unfortunate, not so much unfortunate, he’s had to bide his time, but he’ll play a lot a lot of games and do very well.

Jones on recent selection choice

In recent weeks, one change that has occurred at Kenilworth Road has been the ascension of Harry Isted from third choice goalkeeper to back up and on the bench.

Matt Macey is the loser in the scenario dropping down to third choice, but speaking to the media, Nathan Jones revealed his reasons for Isted’s recent promotion.

““It’s competition between the three of them. There’s no one, two, or three, it’s how you train, how you play, how you go about things and Harry’s [Isted] been in excellent form.” Jones told Luton Today.

“Now Harry’s been very unfortunate at this football club because of the rules, ridiculous rules, because you can’t take an emergency goalkeeper to sit on your bench, so we had to take someone who we believed probably wasn’t better than Harry and leave Harry out.

“Harry had to miss two of the best games of his career because we couldn’t take someone and put them on the bench, so that was really, really frustrating.”