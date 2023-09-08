Following the sale of key midfielder Jason Knight, Derby County needed to do business this summer - and that's exactly what they did.

The Rams signed 11 new players for their first-team squad, with Paul Warne now having some selection headaches for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Callum Elder Hull Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottm Forest Permanent Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan

With some big matches coming up in the next few months in County's promotion battle, let's take a look at what Warne's best starting 11 could look like now that the transfer window has closed.

GK: Joe Wildsmith

Josh Vickers was brought in as competition from Rotherham, but Wildsmith has kept his place in the starting 11 for now from last season.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man kept 21 clean sheets for County last season and is pretty deserving of his starting jersey - but he has Vickers breathing down his neck.

CB: Curtis Nelson

Possessing plenty of experience in League One and the level above, Nelson has started in every league match so far.

With a rock like him at the back, you'd imagine that Derby won't ship a high amount of goals this season.

CB: Eiran Cashin

One of the most exciting defensive talents in the EFL, it looked as though Cashin might be heading to Brighton this summer and the Seagulls were ready to pay £4 million for the Republic of Ireland youth international.

The deal did not go through though and Cashin remains at Pride Park for now - he will get his big move sooner rather than later though.

CB: Craig Forsyth

Despite being 34 years of age, Forsyth has showed no signs of slowing down and has even been deployed as a wing-back in recent weeks.

However, at the latter stage of his career the Scotsman is perhaps more suited to being in a back three with his lack of real pace.

That means no place in the 11 for summer signing Sonny Bradley, who has a lot of Championship experience but has made some high-profile clangers already in a Rams shirt and for now, he doesn't make the strongest starting line-up.

RWB: Joe Ward

Derby replenished their wing-back options this summer and brought in two exciting players in Joe Ward and Kane Wilson.

Wilson has something to prove at the level though after leap-frogging League One from Forest Green to Bristol City and not making an impact, whilst Ward is the more proven of the two.

The 28-year-old notched 10 assists for Peterborough last season and is perhaps one of the top wing-backs in the division.

CM: Max Bird

Having been linked with a move to Hull in the summer window, Bird will now have to get his head down - once he has recovered from injury.

The 22-year-old, who has been utilised in a more advanced role since pre-season, suffered ankle ligament damage which has left him sidelined for a number of weeks, but when he's fit again he should walk straight back into the team.

CM: Conor Hourihane

Despite his advancing years, Hourihane is a must in the engine room for his technical ability.

The 32-year-old Irishman hit the back of the net seven times in League One last season as well as notching 10 assists, so he will be a key player for Warne this season.

CM: Elliot Embleton

Warne signed multiple new midfielders this summer, but as a more creative option, Embleton has to get ahead of Tyrese Fornah here.

The Sunderland man signed on deadline day on loan having spent much of last season injured so he has a point to prove, but having scored eight times in League One for the Black Cats in 2021-22, he's a proven goal threat.

LWB: Callum Elder

With a wealth of Championship experience, Elder will be well-positioned to battle for promotion from League One this season.

Craig Forsyth may have started the first few matches at wing-back, but Elder had his first start against Bolton and it could be his to lose - although Louie Sibley could provide competition when he's fully fit as he played there at times last season.

ST: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Derby signed Tyreece John-Jules and Conor Washington over the summer and also have James Collins, but when both of Derby's right wing-backs are fully-fit, Mendez-Laing has to be starting for now in attack.

He has pace and power in abundance, offering something that the rest of the attack cannot, and whilst Mendez-Laing is a natural winger, he can provide a short-term stop-gap up-front until John-Jules proves himself.

ST: Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn hasn't done much in the last few years since departing Derby the first time around, but he well and truly announced his comeback with a hat-trick against Peterborough United.

Despite now being in his 30's, Waghorn is a sharp-shooter for third tier level and is well worthy of his spot in the starting 11 ahead of the likes of Collins, and a partnership with Mendez-Laing for now may prove more fruitful than one with Washington.