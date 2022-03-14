Bradley Johnson reveals what Blackburn Rovers need to do to overcome former side Derby County

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson believes his side will need to match Derby County’s work rate and intensity if they are to give themselves the best chance of winning against his former side, speaking to his current club’s media team ahead of this midweek clash.

Both sides are currently operating with a reasonably inexperienced team, but both have exceeded many peoples’ expectations at separate ends of the table for much of the 2021/22 campaign.

Although tomorrow’s visitors to Ewood Park currently find themselves 23rd and five points adrift of safety, their 21-point deduction earlier in the season means it’s a miracle that they are still in the race to begin with, thriving even without some of their older heads.

Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie’s departures in January potentially looked set to derail their survival hopes – but they have carried on regardless and though they will be disappointed about their 2-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend – they were reasonably bright at the Vitality Stadium.

Rovers are in their own sticky patch of form – but have maximised their performance levels in the absence of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott to put themselves in contention for a Premier League return.

Johnson is one of the more experienced heads looking to guide them there – and certainly didn’t underestimate tomorrow evening’s opponents despite the gap between the two in the table.

He said: “It will be a tough game, they’re always a tough opponent.

“With the circumstances off the pitch at the club, Rooney’s got them galvanised and they will fight until the end.

“Everyone who’s come to Ewood of late has made it difficult for us but we know if we can match the work rate and intensity of Derby then I’m sure we have a chance of getting the three points.”

The Verdict:

Derby have adopted a reasonably attractive style of play but they will also be willing to adapt and fight wherever necessary, so this certainly won’t be an easier task for Rovers, especially without Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Chilean would have been a game-changer to have tomorrow night with his movement and goalscoring prowess, something he won’t be able to display against Curtis Davies and the inexperienced Eiran Cashin due to his injury.

But what it will come down to tomorrow is how they are mentally compared to Derby. The Rams will be willing to fight but with games running out for Rooney’s side to pick up points, their heads could go down if they go one or two goals behind.

But Blackburn won’t be full of confidence either considering their recent run of form so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top, with Tony Mowbray’s men at least having their home crowd behind them.

All of these different factors mean the scoreline could be anything tomorrow, making it a must-watch and Johnson will certainly be hoping to get a start against his former club, a side he still clearly admires.