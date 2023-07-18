Former Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has stated that he feels "honoured" upon his return to Pride Park to take up a new role in his coaching development.

The 36-year-old returns to the club after most recently being released by MK Dons upon the expiration of his contract following the Dons' relegation down to League Two.

Nevertheless, it was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Johnson will be a part of Derby's Under-21's set up as a coach, but can also feature as an over-age player for the same team in their Premier League 2 season, as per BBC Derby Sport.

What has Bradley Johnson said after returning to Derby County?

Johnson was quick to express his delight imminently after the news broke, taking to his Instagram profile to post this message.

"Honoured to announce that I am back at this great club @dcfcofficial to help coach and develop the young aspiring players. Looking forward to this next chapter on my journey and especially being able to share my experience and knowledge with the next generation."

When did Bradley Johnson previously play for Derby County?

Johnson joined Derby in the summer of 2015, having previously been a part of Norwich City's play-off final winning side under then boss Alex Neil, but made the move over to Pride Park just four games into the following campaign.

Having signed on Deadline Day for a fee of £6m, Johnson became a vital cog in Derby's engine room alongside Will Hughes, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win against MK Dons.

He would feature 33 times in all competitions in his first season as the Rams were defeated by Hull City in the play-off semi-finals.

He played his most games in one season for the club the year later, accumulating 38 appearances before two more campaigns that ended in play-off disappointment. Firstly in 2018 under the management of Gary Rowett as Derby saw a 1-0 lead overturned by Fulham in the second leg.

The following season under the guidance of Frank Lampard, Johnson featured in Derby's famous penalty shootout win at Old Trafford against Manchester United. This was his final season with the Rams, featuring 34 times but once again it ended in heartbreak, as this time he was part of the lineup defeated 2-1 by Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

In total, Johnson featured 140 times for Derby, scoring on 14 occasions before spells with Blackburn Rovers and the aforementioned MK Dons. Overall in his career, the veteran midfielder has recorded 663 senior appearances.

What has been said about his return to Derby?

On the club's official website, Derby's Academy Manager Matt Hale has spoken about the experience Johnson will be able to offer any young professionals as they look to make the step-up to Paul Warne's first team setup.

“As an experienced player across both the Premier League and EFL throughout his career, Bradley has significant experience that he can pass on to our Academy players, primarily the Under-21s, on a daily basis,"

“This can come in many different ways: by driving standards, setting an example every single day or simply having discussions with the players both in training and match situations. He also has a clear understanding of what is required and expected as a player to play for Derby County at first-team level," Hale continued.

“He has experienced many scenarios and situations in his long career, played in big matches and been part of high-pressure moments so to have him passing on the knowledge he has built up from a players’ perspective will be invaluable. To have someone that has played almost 700 senior games alongside the players on a daily basis in this role will only be beneficial to everyone.”