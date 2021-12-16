Bradley Johnson opens up on his move from Norwich City to Derby County

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson opened up on his big money move from Norwich City to Derby County in 2015 when he guested on Total Media’s #OnTheJudy.

The 34-year-old won promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City in the 2014/15 season and then joined the Rams in the summer despite them still being in the second tier. The nature of the move was a small surprise but Johnson explained what made him want to go to Pride Park on #OnTheJudy.

He said: “A club breaking their transfer record for you, it was a proud and surreal moment for me and my family.”

“That came with a lot of weight and expectation.

“I went to Derby with a price tag, £6 million, I was going to get them promoted and then they played a totally different way to Norwich.”

The objective of promotion to the top-flight was not achieved in Johnson’s time with the Rams but that is not to say that he did not prove a successful piece of business. The engine roomer scored 14 and assisted 13 in 141 appearances for County before leaving for Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2019.

Johnson departed after Derby were defeated in the play-off final by Aston Villa, coming as close as you can get but ultimately missing out on promotion. The Londoner will be remembered fondly though for his all action style and work ethic at Pride Park.

There was a lot of change both on and off the pitch in that four year period at Derby County. Unfortunately, Johnson did not manage to hit the heights that he previously had done with Norwich City and at 34 it looks very unlikely that he will play in the Premier League again.

Whether or not Johnson justified his hefty price tag in the four years at the club is open for debate but if he did not it was not for want of trying. He managed well over 30 league appearances in every campaign with the Rams and has gone on to consistently contribute at Blackburn in the twilight of his career. The 34-year-old will feel like he still has a role to play as Rovers look to sustain a push for promotion this term.