Bradley Johnson issues verdict on old side Derby ahead of Blackburn clash

Blackburn Rovers take on Derby County this evening in the Sky Bet Championship and midfielder Bradley Johnson has warned his current side that his former team is going to make it difficult for them.

The Championship threw up more surprises over the weekend with Blackburn, unfortunately for them, on the end of one as Bristol City snatched a late victory at Ewood Park.

Indeed, that meant that Rovers’ stumbling of late continued and with them trying to seal a play-off place in the second tier this season, they need to get back on form as soon as possible.

Up next, then, they take on a Derby County side that is fighting for their own aims, namely avoiding relegation, and Johnson has warned his current team-mates that his former side is going to make it really tough from the first to the last whistle this evening.

Quoted by Rovers’ Twitter account, Johnson said:

🗣️ "𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙞𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙢𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝, 𝙍𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮’𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙜𝙖𝙡𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙙."@BradJohnson15 is ready for a tough game against his old side tonight.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 15, 2022

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Johnson and Rovers will need to be up to the fight.

The men from Ewood Park have had a fine campaign overall but do need to raise their game ahead of the final weeks if they are to avoid dropping out of the top six.

There are a lot of good sides in and around them but many of them lost over the weekend and so that largely kept the table as you were.

However, Rovers can’t rely on continual slip ups from other sides and so stepping up to the fight against Derby this evening is a must.

