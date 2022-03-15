Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers News

Bradley Johnson issues verdict on old side Derby ahead of Blackburn clash

Published

1 hour ago

on

Blackburn Rovers take on Derby County this evening in the Sky Bet Championship and midfielder Bradley Johnson has warned his current side that his former team is going to make it difficult for them.

The Championship threw up more surprises over the weekend with Blackburn, unfortunately for them, on the end of one as Bristol City snatched a late victory at Ewood Park.

Indeed, that meant that Rovers’ stumbling of late continued and with them trying to seal a play-off place in the second tier this season, they need to get back on form as soon as possible.

Up next, then, they take on a Derby County side that is fighting for their own aims, namely avoiding relegation, and Johnson has warned his current team-mates that his former side is going to make it really tough from the first to the last whistle this evening.

Quoted by Rovers’ Twitter account, Johnson said:

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Johnson and Rovers will need to be up to the fight.

The men from Ewood Park have had a fine campaign overall but do need to raise their game ahead of the final weeks if they are to avoid dropping out of the top six.

There are a lot of good sides in and around them but many of them lost over the weekend and so that largely kept the table as you were.

However, Rovers can’t rely on continual slip ups from other sides and so stepping up to the fight against Derby this evening is a must.

