Bradley Johnson delivers brutally honest verdict after surprising role in Blackburn’s win over Derby

Blackburn’s Bradley Johnson has admitted that he didn’t enjoy playing further up the pitch after featuring as a false nine in Rovers’ win over Derby County last night.

No dream buddy….absolute nightmare!!! — Bradley Johnson (@BradJohnson15) March 16, 2022

With his side having struggled in recent weeks, boss Tony Mowbray made the surprising call to put Johnson as the most advanced attacking option against the Rams.

It was a decision that backfired, with the midfielder struggling in his new role, along with the rest of the team, as they went in at the break trailing by a single goal after a poor display.

In fairness, Mowbray changed things at half-time, bringing on Sam Gallagher and Bradley Dack, as Johnson went off, with Blackburn going on to secure a comfortable 3-1 win.

And, replying to a fan on Twitter, Johnson was brutally honest with how he felt the experiment went.

“No dream buddy….absolute nightmare!!!”

The victory pushed Blackburn up to fourth ahead of tonight’s games, with Mowbray’s men back in action this weekend when they take on a struggling Reading side away from home.

The verdict

It’s nice to see such honesty from a player on Twitter, so you have to praise Johnson for that.

Like all Blackburn fans, he knows that last night didn’t go to plan at all with the setup in the first half, so there’s no pretending otherwise.

Obviously, it’s not Johnson’s fault, and it shows his professionalism that he was willing to play in a different position to help the team. Mowbray recognised his mistake at half-time and you can be sure that he will look to continue with the side that finished the game at Reading next time out.

