Bradley Dack’s situation at Blackburn amid Sunderland interest: What do we know so far? What is the latest?

One Blackburn Rovers player who could be the subject of much speculation come the January transfer window, is Bradley Dack.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Rovers’ Championship rivals Sunderland are keen on a potential deal for the attacker.

That would of course reunite Dack with Tony Mowbray, the manager who first brought him to Ewood Park back in the summer of 2017, and got so much from him for the Lancashire club.

Given the connection between the two, this link is one that will likely generate plenty of interest, so we’ve taken a look at some of the key questions around Dack’s situation at Blackburn amid those reports, right here.

What do we know so far?

Despite having to battle back from two ACL injuries in the last two years, Dack was a regular feature when fit for Blackburn under Mowbray.

However, that has not been the case since Jon Dahl Tomasson took over at Ewood Park back in the summer, with the attacker starting just three Championship games so far this season, coming off the bench a further nine times.

That is something that has contributed to the growing speculation around his future, as has the fact that he is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season, although Rovers do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Meanwhile, Tomasson has repeatedly insisted that Dack remains a big part of his plans, although it remains to be seen at which point he will come into that.

What is the latest?

Despite that speculation, it appears as though a move to Sunderland for Dack in January is unlikely as things stand.

When questioned earlier this month about the possibility of bringing the attacker to the Stadium of Light, Mowbray was quick to play down the chances of such a deal happening.

The Sunderland boss suggested that despite his fondness for Dack, at 28-years-old, the attacker is not the right age to fit into his plans for the Black Cats squad, while also claiming that the financial challenges of such a deal would make it unlikely to be completed.

As a result, it seems that if Dack is to leave Blackburn this summer, it will not be to secure a move to Sunderland, to reunite with Mowbray.