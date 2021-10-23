Bradley Dack update emerges as Blackburn Rovers await talisman’s return

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says he is hopeful that Bradley Dack will be able to return to action for the club by January.

Dack has not featured for Rovers since suffering a second ACL injury in as many seasons back in March.

However, the midfielder has been working tirelessly on his recovery since then, with the club having consistently targeted the New Year for the 27-year-old to make that return to action.

Now it seems that as things stand, Dack is still on track to meet that target, and is heavily involved behind the scenes in the mean time.

Providing an update on the influential midfielder’s road to recovery, Mowbray was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “He’s on the grass now, running, he’s around the training ground every day, running up and down the pitches every day with the physios.

“He’s impacting on our team meetings, he watches the games, he has an opinion on the team and little aspects, as all the players have a right to give their opinion in the team meetings, Bradley is getting involved in that.

“It’s telling me that he’s feeling he can impact in the not too distant future. When I say that I think early New Year, December he might have his boots on and be joining in with the warm-ups but I wouldn’t think he would be impacting the team before the New Year.”

To date, Dack has made 131 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, scoring 49 goals and providing 22 assists in that time.

As things stand, Dack’s is contracted with Rovers until the summer of 2023, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

It will certainly be a relief for Rovers when Dack is back out on the pitch.

The midfielder is more than capable of having a big influence on this side, and the lift that seeing will give the crowd is likely to be massive as well.

With that in mind, you couldn’t blame anyone of a Rovers persuasion for being keen to see him back quickly, but after so long out, the club will have to be careful not to rush him back and leave him facing a further spell on the sidelines.

Even so, the fact he is involved behind the scenes shows the commitment he has to the club, and means you feel he will be raring to go as soon as possible, an exciting prospect for Blackburn fans.