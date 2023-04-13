Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that Bradley Dack will not be ready to make his return to action this weekend in the club's meeting with Hull City.

Dack recently picked up an issue with his hamstring and was left out of the club's match-day squad for their clashes with Norwich City and Huddersfield Town as a result of this injury.

In the absence of the attacking midfielder, Rovers suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Canaries before producing a spirited fightback against the Terriers.

Goals from Joe Rankin-Costello and Ryan Hedges in the second-half of this particular fixture allowed Blackburn to seal a point at the John Smith's Stadium.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, Blackburn know that they will have to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level during the closing stages of the term in order to secure a place in the play-offs.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson had to say about Bradley Dack's injury status?

Ahead of the club's showdown with Hull, Tomasson has revealed that although Dack is likely to return to training tomorrow, he will not be fit enough to make his return to action this weekend at senior level.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Blackburn's official Twitter account), Tomasson said: "Dack will not be ready for the game.

"He will probably be in training Friday, and will maybe be able to play an internal game on Sunday.

"Then you have Daniel Ayala who is not ready yet, Jack [Vale] is also out, [John] Buckley is out."

Will Blackburn be able to secure a crucial win in the absence of Dack?

With Rovers still not being able to turn to Dack for inspiration, they will need other members of the squad to step up the mark in his absence.

Having scored Blackburn's equaliser against Huddersfield earlier this week, Hedges could be given the nod to start against the Tigers.

Tyrhys Dolan, Sammie Szmodics and Ben Brereton Diaz will also be determined to produce eye-catching displays this weekend for Rovers.

When Dack is fit enough to feature again, it would not be at all surprising if he helps Blackburn achieve their goal of a top-six finish.

During his career to date, the 29-year-old has demonstrated that he is more than capable of making a difference in the Championship as he has provided 42 direct goal contributions at this level.