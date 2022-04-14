Bradley Dack starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Peterborough on Friday

Blackburn were once chasing down the automatic promotion spots but have since fallen out of the play-off places entirely, sitting in seventh place ahead of their game against Peterborough.

Rovers though are still in with a shout of a top six spot and with five games to go – and only two points separating themselves and Sheffield United – there is every chance they could be in with a chance of Premier League football come the next campaign.

Posh need points just as much as Blackburn right now, with the club battling at the other end of the division. However, Tony Mowbray’s side will see it as a great chance to try and sneak back into the play-offs or at least close the gap on the Blades.

With that in mind then, and with a victory increasingly important, here is how Blackburn could line up for this fixture.

Ahead of this game, there might not be too much change for Blackburn.

Scott Wharton was perhaps a worry going into this fixture, having had to come off during their fixture against Blackpool. However, he’ll be back in the running for this one and will likely play a part in that three at the back again.

In the middle of the field, Lewis Travis has been a mainstay and a consistent head in the centre for Blackburn throughout this campaign and he will most definitely hold onto his starting berth. So too should Joe Rothwell, who has excelled with nine assists in the Championship so far this campaign.

Can you answer these 18 questions about the Tony Mowbray era at Blackburn Rovers?

1 of 18 In what month did Blackburn appoint Tony Mowbray as manager? January 2017 February 2017 March 2017 April 2017

Heading further forward, Bradley Dack could come back into an attacking midfield role from the start this time around, replacing Tyrhys Dolan who played a similar role against Blackpool. The former Gillingham man bagged a goal against Coventry and came off the bench against the Seasiders and if he is fit enough to start the contest, he could be thrown back in.

In attack, they have their main striking option back featuring regularly again in Ben Brereton-Diaz. The Chile international though has not scored since last year for Rovers, having sat out with injury, and Sam Gallagher alongside him should give him the support he needs to bag the goals freely again.