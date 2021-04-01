Bradley Dack speaks out following Blackburn Rovers setback

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack has confirmed to the club’s website that he is ‘ready to attack’ his rehab following his recent ACL injury.

Dack has missed Blackburn’s last two games, neither of which they won.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the club in 2017 from Gillingham having impressed in his five years at the club.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray confirmed in his earlier press conference that the attacking midfielder was undergoing his surgery today for his ACL injury.

Mowbray said: “His operations today actually and our thoughts are with him.

“He’s been around all week but today’s the day that he goes under the knife and hopefully it’s going to be very successful and he can start his rehab as soon as he can.”

Mowbray also praised the midfielder for his attitude towards the injury despite the unwelcome set-back at a crucial part of the season.

“He’s been upbeat and is trying to see the positives. He know’s he going to get fit, and he’s taken some strength from some pretty high-profile players who’ve gone through a similar thing and are still doing pretty well in their careers.” the manager said.

Blackburn currently sit 15th in the league table and should be clear of relegation having an 11-point gap over Rotherham in 22nd.

Rovers take on bottom of the table Wycombe on Good Friday and will be hoping to gain all three points from a favourable looking fixture despite missing the quality of Dack.

The Verdict

Losing a player with the quality of Dack is obviously a blow for Blackburn but they should be able to cope with him for the remainder of the season.

The club are comfortably in mid-table and should remain in the Championship for another season.

The club will be hoping that Dack recovers well from his operation and will be back firing for the club next campaign.