Bradley Dack speaks out after his long-awaited return to the Blackburn Rovers squad v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers were forced to settle for a point on Boxing Day, as they drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park.

Rovers fell behind in this one, despite dominating the early stages of the game in terms of chances, as Adam Reach scored a stunning goal to open the scoring.

Bradley Dack was introduced into the action just after the hour mark, as he made his long-awaited return to the first-team squad after a serious knee injury.

That injury was picked up back in December 2019 against Wigan Athletic, and Dack has been out of action ever since, so the club’s supporters would have been delighted to see him return to the team before the turn of the New Year.

The 26-year-old looked sharp on his return to the side, and witnessed his team-mates equalise, as Joe Rothwell finished clinically to level the scores at Ewood Park.

But they were unable to find a winner, which means that Tony Mowbray’s side are now sat 11th in the Championship table after their opening 21 matches of this year’s campaign.

Even though the majority of the Ewood Park faithful will be slightly frustrated by the result on the day, most were in agreement that they were pleased to see Dack return to the side after a lengthy injury lay-off.

He scored ten goals and was on hand to provide three assists in all competitions last season, before the injury ruled him out of action, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Dack took to Instagram following his return to the team, and admitted that it felt ‘good’ to play again for the Lancashire-based side, but was frustrated as they couldn’t find a winner on the day.

Blackburn are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host Huddersfield Town, in a match they’ll be hoping to pick up three points from.

Did these 20 things happen to Blackburn Rovers in 2020 or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 20 Won three straight games? Yes No

The Verdict:

His return to action has come at the ideal time.

Dack has been brilliant for Blackburn Rovers in the last couple of seasons, and he looked bright coming off the substitutes bench against Sheffield Wednesday.

If he can stay injury-free, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see Blackburn mounting a serious push for a top-six finish this season.

He’s a real threat going forward, and will provide Tony Mowbray with a welcome selection dilemma ahead of their match against Huddersfield Town in midweek.