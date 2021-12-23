Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack has taken to Instagram to share a message as he edges closer to a return to action.

Dack has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign after picking up a serious knee injury in March.

The 27-year-old previously missed a considerable chunk of action by suffering ligament damage in his other knee in 2019.

In Dack’s absence this season, Blackburn have managed to produce some superb performances in the Championship.

A run of six wins in their last seven games has allowed Rovers to move to within a point of the automatic promotion places in the second-tier.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray revealed last month that Dack is set to participate in three Under-23 games for the club in January before being utilised at senior level by the club.

Making reference to his recent return to training on Instagram, Dack has admitted that it feels great to be able to feature alongside his team-mates whilst he also revealed that he believes it won’t be too long before he plays again for Rovers.

The attacking midfielder posted: “What a feeling being back out there with my brothers. Not long now.”

Quiz: What club did Blackburn Rovers sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Who did Blackburn Rovers sign Reda Khadra on loan from earlier this year? Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa

The Verdict

If Dack is able to emerge unscathed from the club’s upcoming Under-23 fixtures, there is no reason why he cannot go on to play an influential role in Blackburn’s promotion push.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, Dack has illustrated in the past that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level as he has provided 35 direct goal contributions in 80 Championship appearances.

By providing an abundance of creativity for the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign, the attacking midfielder could become a mainstay in Blackburn’s starting eleven.

However, Rovers will need to be patient with Dack as it may take him several games to get back up to speed after his injury.