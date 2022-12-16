Bradley Dack has taken to Instagram to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ supporters ahead of the club’s showdown with Norwich City this weekend.

Blackburn will be desperate to deliver a positive response to the two heavy defeats that they have recently suffered in the Championship when they head to Carrow Road tomorrow.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Burnley, Rovers were outclassed by Preston North End last Saturday as Ryan Lowe’s side secured a 4-1 victory at Ewood Park.

Dack provided the only brief moment of joy in what was a miserable afternoon for Blackburn as he scored his third goal of the season in this fixture.

Having been handed a start by Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson against Preston, it will be interesting to see whether the attacking midfielder retains his place in the team tomorrow.

Currently third in the Championship standings, Blackburn will close the gap between them and Sheffield United to two points if they beat Norwich as Paul Heckingbottom’s side are not set to make their return to action until Monday.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Norwich, Dack has admitted on Instagram that he is hoping to put things right by helping his side get back on track.

The midfielder posted: “Ready to put things right.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Blackburn have been extremely inconsistent this season, it is hard to predict how they will fare against Norwich.

Rovers certainly have players at their disposal who are more than capable of causing the Canaries issues and thus it wouldn’t be a shock if they secure a positive result tomorrow.

Having now registered 39 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, Dack clearly knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level and thus could prove to be an asset for Blackburn in the remainder of the campaign.

By sealing all three points on Saturday, Blackburn could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the second-tier over the course of the coming months.

