Bradley Dack sends heartfelt Blackburn Rovers message in wake of injury blow

Bradley Dack has sent an emotional message to Blackburn Rovers fans after recently picking up another serious knee injury.

The midfielder missed the first half of this season after rupturing his cruciate ligaments last season, and made a long-awaited return to action on Boxing Day in a 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Dack has scored three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season – 16 of those games coming in the Championship – but suffered another horror knee injury earlier this month.

Dack came off injured in the 1-0 home defeat to Brentford earlier this month, picking up an injury will see him sit on the sidelines for another lengthy period.

The 27-year-old has taken his time to speak to fans on social media, and has now sent a passionate message to supporters. The playmaker has vowed to come back ‘bigger and better’ as he looks to help Blackburn fight for promotion next season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM9lWBPHF4w/?igshid=1euyq2oio5q8v

Blackburn sit 16 points off the playoffs after a poor run of form and travel to Wycombe Wanderers on Good Friday.

The Verdict

You have to feel for Dack.

To work so hard on recovering from a terrible injury, only to pick up the same problem three months after returning, is just so unfortunate and a massive shame.

All he can do now is concentrate on getting back fit. He’s done it before and he will do it again, but it will take time to get back to his best you feel.