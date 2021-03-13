Bradley Dack sends clear message in wake of major Blackburn Rovers setback

Blackburn Rovers attacker Bradley Dack has vowed to come back stronger again, following his latest major injury scare.

Dack only returned to action for Blackburn last December after an anterior cruciate ligament injury that had kept him out of action for just over 12 months.

But the attacker is now facing another spell on the sidelines, after he was stretchered off in stoppage time of his side’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday night, after landing awkwardly on his knee following a collision with Bees goalkeeper David Raya, with Dack having been attempting to capitalise on the Spaniard’s lack of awareness with the ball at his feet.

Speaking after the game, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray had confirmed that the club feared Dack had now suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage on his other leg to the previous injury, meaning the 27-year-old could be facing another long spell on the sidelines.

Now however, it seems as though Dack is determined to get through this latest setback, with the attacker taking to Instagram on Friday night, posting a message which reads: ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do. I will live an died by this saying. Thanks for all the messages. I will get back to you all.’

Since his return from injury, Dack had scored three goals in 16 league appearances this season, including two in as many games prior to that clash with Brentford.

The Verdict

This is really good to see from Dack, certainly from a Blackburn perspective.

Having already had to go through all this just a few months ago, the prospect of having to it all again must be incredibly hard for Dack to face up to.

However, it seems as though that is something that Dack is more than ready to do, and you can be sure that he will have the full backing of Blackburn Rovers as he sets out to do that once again.

Indeed, you can’t help but admire the spirit and resilience that Dack is showing here, something that will certainly serve him well over the coming months, and it will certainly be a sight to saviour for those associated with him and the club when he makes his return to the pitch.