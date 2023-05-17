One of Blackburn Rovers' most loved players has featured in his final match for the club as it has been confirmed that Bradley Dack will depart this summer after a six-year spell at Ewood Park.

The attacking midfielder has certainly been through a lot since his £750,000 move from Gillingham in 2017 - Dack was brought in to help fire Rovers back to the Championship and he certainly played his part in his debut season with 18 goals scored, before netting a further 15 times in the second tier in 2018-19.

His struggles began though in late 2019 when suffering an ACL injury to his right knee, keeping him on the sidelines for 10 months before he stepped back onto a pitch, and less than three months after his first-team return disaster struck yet again as he this time damaged the ACL in his left knee.

Dack was kept out of competitive action for a full year before his March 2022 return, and whilst a favourite of previous manager Tony Mowbray who brought him to the club, Jon Dahl Tomasson has not seen him as a central figure in his starting 11.

Of his 27 league appearances in the 2022-23 season, Dack started just 13 of them and his final appearance was a brief cameo away against Millwall on the last day of the campaign.

Despite having an option to extend his contract on his previous terms by a year, Rovers have opted not to do so and with no other offer from the club forthcoming, Dack will depart for pastures new.

What has Bradley Dack said to Blackburn Rovers fans?

With his departure from the club confirmed, Dack has penned a lengthy and emotional open letter to the fanbase thanking them for their support in his six years at Ewood Park.

"I want to say thank you to all the fans for all the support you have shown me over the past six seasons," Dack wrote in his letter.

"I know it’s been tough at times, but you’ve all backed me throughout and the reception I received when I came back from my second knee injury against Bristol City at home was absolutely incredible - obviously it would have been nice if I’d scored that penalty, but it wasn’t meant to be!

"I wish the club all the best in the future. Hopefully the club gets back to the Premier League, where it belongs.

"I would love to have stayed for another season, but that couldn’t happen. I’ll go on and hopefully we’ll see each other soon and hopefully I’ll see you in the Premier League!

"Thank you again from me. I’m thoroughly grateful to everyone who’s been involved during my time at the club. It’s been an absolute pleasure and I can’t wait to see you again soon."

Where will Bradley Dack end up next?

Despite not playing as much as he would've liked for Rovers over the course of the season, Dack will still back himself to walk into Championship starting 11s for the 2023-24 campaign.

If the 29-year-old can keep healthy then he'd be a definite asset for someone, and if Tony Mowbray is still Sunderland's manager this summer then it wouldn't be a shock to see Dack rock up at the Stadium of Light.

Perhaps a move back closer to his London roots though would suit Dack more, and with a fiancé from Essex clubs such as Ipswich Town, QPR, Watford and Millwall could be viable options if they are keen.