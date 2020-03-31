Bradley Dack makes claim that Leeds United fans will appreciate

As the global pandemic Coronavirus spreads and causes havoc across the world, people certainly have a lot more time on their hands and that is the case for footballers.

Many footballers have been taking part in Q&A’s on their personal Instagram feed, and Blackburn Rovers’ Bradley Dack is the latest to get involved in this trend.

The Blackburn star who has enjoyed a fine season at Ewood Park, notching 10 goals and recording one assist, has opened up his Instagram to fans who have any questions.

When asked what is Dack’s favourite away ground, the 26-year-old responded with Elland Road, the home of table-toppers Leeds United.

Elland Road is undoubtedly one of the most atmospheric grounds in the second tier and it is no major surprise to see Dack select this as is favourite stadium to play away.

Housing 37,890 spectators, Elland Road is the second biggest stadium in the Championship, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough taking the number one spot with a capacity of 39,732.

