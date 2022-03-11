Bradley Dack in: Is this Blackburn Rovers’ best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed an excellent season so far, that those associated with the club are unlikely to forget for quite some time.

Despite pre-season questions of a potential relegation battle, Rovers have mounted a strong push for a return to the Premier League during the current campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit fourth in the Championship table, and have already claimed more points this campaign with ten games still to play, than they did in the whole of last season.

However, a number of injury issues have contributed to the club hitting some stumbling blocks in the battle for promotion in recent weeks, with Mowbray rarely having a fully fit squad to choose from.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who we think would make Blackburn’s best starting XI on paper, when every member of the squad is fit and available.

Given the success it has enjoyed through much of the season so far, we’ve gone for a similar system to the one Mowbray has often used in recent months.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski, who recently signed a new long-term contract to extend his contract at Ewood Park, remains the undisputed first-choice option between the posts.

Ahead of Kaminski, the central defensive three of captain Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke have proved vital to helping the club to 15 clean sheets this season, four more than in the whole of the previous campaign already.

The wing-back roles go to Harry Pickering – who has been a revelation in making that role his own on the left since his arrival in the summer – and Ryan Nyambe, who continues to be one of Rovers’ most reliable options across the side when fit and available.

In midfield, Joe Rothwell remains one of the most dangerous attacking midfielders in the Championship one his day, and as well as his three goals, his seven assists this season is more than any other Blackburn player.

Lewis Travis meanwhile, is the standout candidate to provide that extra bit of protection for the defence behind him with his tireless running and crunching challenges, meaning he too looks an obvious pick for this side.

Bradley Dack meanwhile, has been prolific when fit for Rovers since joining the club in 2017, with 49 goals and 22 assists in 131 games for the club, and will be relishing a chance in the number ten role he has previously worked so efficiently in, as he now closes in on a return from a second ACL injury in as many season.

Upfront, with 20 goals this season – 14 more than any other Blackburn player – Ben Brereton-Diaz is a no brainer to lead the line, although who partners him is a much more difficult call.

Indeed, with the work rate and creative spark provided by both Reda Khadra and Tyrhys Dolan making both strong options for this selection, and the toughest decision in this entire XI.

Ultimately though, with Khadra’s four league goals coming at a rate of one every 316.5 minutes putting him ahead of Dolan’s three at a rate of one every 474, it is the Brighton loanee we have gone for here, given Rovers need every bit they can get when it comes to end product right now.