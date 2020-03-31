Bradley Dack identifies the two Blackburn Rovers players with the worst dress sense

Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack has been undertaking a Q&A on his personal Instagram page, and has revealed who has the worst dress sense at the club.

The suspension of the EFL as a result of the global pandemic that is causing havoc around the world has ultimately meant footballers have a lot more time on their hands, and Dack has been using his spare time to answer any burning questions fans may have.

When asked who has the worst dress sense at Rovers, Dack responded via his Instagram story: ‘Lots of bad ones but @doms14 (Dominic Samuel) and @ben.brereton (Ben Brereton) are the worst two.

Meanwhile, on the pitch it has been an impressive season from Tony Mowbray’s side, with them sitting within touching distance of the play-offs, currently in 10th spot.

Dack on a personal level has had another productive season, recording 10 goals and one assist as he tries to guide the Lancashire club to a coveted top six spot.

