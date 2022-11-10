Bradley Dack from Blackburn to Sunderland: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Bradley Dack has been linked with a move away from Blackburn, with Sunderland interested in the playmaker according to Saturday’s exclusive report from Football League World.

Dack has struggled to break into the first team under Jon Dahl Tomasson and has played just 11 times this season, starting just three games.

The 28-year-old was also recently sent off in an under-21s game as he was looking to maintain fitness should Tomasson call upon him for the first team.

Dack did play an hour in the EFL Cup against West Ham in midweek without making too much of an impact before being substituted for Ben Brereton-Diaz who went onto grab a late equaliser,

Since returning from injury last season though, Dack has found it difficult to rediscover his top form with a move to reignite his form and career potentially on the cards.

With Sunderland’s reported interest and a potential reunion with Tony Mowbray, we’ve decided to take a look at what we know so far about this speculation and assess whether a move is likely to happen in the New Year…

What do we know so far?

As per the exclusive with Football League World, Sunderland are interested in signing Dack in January but are waiting to see what Rovers’ stance is before making a move.

There are also believed to be other sides interested in the former Gillingham attacker, with Luton and Millwall both monitoring the situation. For the Hatters, this may now have changed as a result of Nathan Jones moving onto Southampton, but wouldn’t be surprised if they still maintain their interest.

Blackburn aren’t short of options in attacking midfield with the summer addition of Sammie Szmodics already adding to the likes of Ryan Hedges, Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley.

The club do hold an option to extend his contract by a year with his current deal due to expire this summer, it does leave Dack’s future up in the air.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that Dack will leave Blackburn.

It’s clear that Tomasson wants to evolve the style of play, hence the purchase of the energetic Szmodics in the summer, with Dack likely to fall victim of that.

There’s no mistaking his ability, nor his record at Rovers but with the lack of games in recent years due to injury, a fresh start might be beneficial for the 28-year-old.

Not only that, but Dack’s role at Blackburn has been to carry the team at times, creatively, with many fans pinning their hopes on the playmaker to galvanise games and ignite seasons. It was the case in the 21/22 campaign, with supporters hoping his return from injury will kickstart a faltering playoff push.

That’s a lot of expectation for one player and moving to an environment where he can concentrate on getting back to his best might be the right move for him.