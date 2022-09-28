Bradley Dack at Blackburn Rovers: Should he get a new contract? When does his current deal expire?

The start to the 2022/23 Championship season at Blackburn Rovers, has not gone as Bradley Dack would have hoped.

Having started each of the last two seasons unavailable and still recovering from ACL injuries, this ought to have been the attacker’s big chance to really establish in the Championship once again.

But despite scoring in wins for Rovers in both rounds of the League Cup, opportunities have not been forthcoming in the league.

The 28-year-old has started just three times in ten Championship games for Blackburn this season, coming off the bench in two more, where he is still waiting to get on the scoresheet.

As a result, it is hard not to feel as though questions about Dack’s future with Rovers may be starting to get a bit louder, and we’ve taken a look at some of them, right here.

Should he get a new contract?

It does still feel as though a new contract for Dack would be the right thing for Blackburn to do.

Rovers have handed out new contracts to several players in September as they look to protect their assets, and Dack is certainly one of those.

Having scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists in 147 appearances for the club, he remains arguably their most potent attacking threat, while his experience and personality is vital in what is a relatively young dressing room.

Given how popular a figure he is among the crowd, it is hard to see not keeping him on being a move that goes down well, and you wonder if that is someone Rovers will want to risk, given the fact that right now, there is a great deal of satisfaction among the fanbase that with just about every other decision that new Director of football Gregg Broughton, and new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, are making.

When does his current deal expire?

As things stand, there is not long until Dack’s contract at Ewood Park comes to an end.

The attacker’s current deal, which he signed back in December 2020, is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning there is a possibility he could become a free agent as early as this summer.

However, it will still be something of a surprise if that happened, as Blackburn do have the option to extend Dack’s contract by a further 12 months of part of that deal.

As a result, the 28-year-old’s future in Lancashire is effectively secure until the end of the 2023/24 season, meaning there is still plenty of time for Dack to once again prove he deserves an extension, and for Blackburn to come to an agreement over fresh terms with him.