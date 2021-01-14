Bradford’s Paudie O’Connor named GMS Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for December

Bradford City defender Paudie O’Connor has been named the GMS Fans’ League Two Player of the Month for December after receiving 34% of the public vote.

The centre-back was dominant as he helped the Bantams turn their fortunes around in December, ending a long losing run and taking 11 points from the last five games of the month.

O’Connor won an astounding 58 aerial duels and helped Bradford to keep three clean sheets last month, as well as scoring once and adding an assist.

The 23-year-old’s performances have earned him the GMS Fans’ League Two Player of the Month award for December after he won 34% of the public vote.

Salford City’s Di’Shon Bernard finished with 26%, the second-highest portion of the vote, followed by Carlisle United’s Callum Guy with 23%.

The other players named on the shortlist for the award were Southend United’s Timothee Dieng (10%), Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes (5%), and Tranmere’s James Vaughan (1%).