Bradford City are set to complete the signing of Jonny Williams on a free transfer after he left Swindon Town in the summer.

Who is Jonny Williams?

The 29-year-old will be well-known to fans in the country, as he has had a good career so far that has seen him turn out for the likes of Crystal Palace and Sunderland, whilst Williams has also won 33 caps for Wales.

His most recent spell came with Swindon in League Two, with the attacking midfielder excelling for the Robins last season, where he weighed in with ten league goals.

However, the player decided to move on as his deal expired in the summer, and he had been linked with a move to Hibernian in Scotland.

But, Williams is staying in the Football League, as The Sun revealed that he has agreed a three-year contract to join Mark Hughes’ Bradford, in a move that is seen as a real coup for the Yorkshire side.

The update also claims that Northampton Town, who will be playing in League One next season, were keen on Williams, along with the Bantams’ expected promotion rivals Wrexham, Notts County and Gillingham.

The chance to join Hughes’ side on a relatively long contract seems to have convinced Williams though, as Bradford look to improve on last season, where they finished in the play-offs but lost in the sem-final to Cardiff.

This is a statement signing for Bradford

There’s no doubt that this is a big signing for Bradford, as Williams is a quality player, and, in truth, he has the natural ability to be playing at a higher level than League Two. So, Bradford deserve huge credit for managing to convince him to stay in the fourth tier, particularly ahead of the likes of Wrexham, Notts County and Gillingham, who are all big spenders.

Hughes will be delighted to get this over the line, as he has brought in a midfielder who can make the difference in the final third, whether that’s with a pass or chipping in with goals, as he did with Swindon.

So, this is a great start to what is an important window for Bradfod, and they will be hoping to add more signings like this over the coming weeks as they push to finish in the top three next season.