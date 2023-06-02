There aren't many teams in League Two that can hold the claim of being an ex-Premier League club, but Bradford City are one of those.

It's been 22 years since the West Yorkshire outfit have been in the top flight but the passion of the supporters inside Valley Parade every week, no matter what division they are in, cannot be underestimated.

With the size of their fanbase and the catchment area they have, it isn't a surprise to see the Bantams bring in big crowds on a weekly basis - and that's not just because of the relatively cheap season tickets.

They also have a number of famous faces who are or claim to be City supporters - let's take a look at the five most notable names to be a part of the Bantams fanbase.

Joe Johnson

A one-time Snooker world champion in 1986, Johnson hails from Bradford and is now 70 years old and continues to play in senior snooker events to this day.

The year he won the Snooker World Championship, Johnson wore a t-shirt with 'Bradford's Bouncing Back' emblazoned on it when he wasn't playing, which referenced the disastrous Bradford City fire a year earlier and it clearly worked a treat.

Dynamo

One of the most famous and well-known magicians in the world, Dynamo was born in Bradford and holds the club close to his heart.

He even helped to market the club's season tickets in 2015 and admitted to having claret and amber wallpaper and bedsheets as a child, with his favourite player being Jamie Lawrence!

Heather Peace

An actress and musician from Bradford, Peace currently plays a prominent role in iconic British soap Eastenders as Eve Unwin, as well as roles in Waterloo Road and London's Burning.

Peace has declared her allegiences to the Bantams on multiple occasions in public although in recent years has become someone of a lapsed fan.

Gareth Gates

Gates' heydey came in the early 2000's when he battled it out with Will Young for the Pop Idol crown on ITV, before going on to top the UK Charts with four singles of his own.

Born in the Bradford suburb of West Bowling, Gates is believed to be a City fan but he doesn't shout from the rooftops about it.

Zayn Malik

It's always good to have a pop megastar among your fanbase, and that's exactly what City have with Malik.

The One Directon singer has topped the charts with the band and also as a solo act and has been a lifelong Bantam, and in 2020 his famous ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid had a birthday cake in the shape of a Bradford shirt made especially for him.