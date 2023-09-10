Highlights Bradford City, currently in League Two, have appointed Mark Hughes as their manager, hoping that his wealth of experience will help them move up the football pyramid.

Hughes' first full season with Bradford ended with a play-off finish but no promotion, increasing the pressure on him to deliver success.

The article lists the top 10 best managers in Bradford's history based on win percentage, with Roy McFarland topping the list with a remarkable 54.69% win percentage.

Bradford City are looking to escape the fourth-tier of English football as they prepare for another season in League Two.

Bradford are managed by the former Man City, Stoke City, and Wales manager Mark Hughes. He has been in charge since his surprise appointment in 2022. It’s his first experience of management outside the Premier League.

Given his wealth of experience, there’s the expectation that he’ll be the one to help Bradford move up the Football League pyramid. His first full season ended with Bradford in the play-offs but missing out on promotion. This adds more pressure on Hughes to deliver success.

Bradford are a team that have had plenty of good managers in their long history as a club. Hughes will be hoping to become one of their greatest managers by returning them to higher up in the football pyramid. But who are the managers he needs to better?

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 John Milburn, 40.63%

We start the list of the best Bradford City managers based on win percentage with a play-manager. John Milburn joined in 1946 as a player-coach. He became the club’s first ever player-manager after their manager left during his first season.

As manager of Bradford, Milburn managed 64 games, winning 26 of those games. He left the club with a win percentage of 40.63%, which puts him tenth in the ranking.

9 Trevor Cherry, 41.29%

Next on the list of the best Bradford managers based on win percentage is another man who was a player-manager. Joining in 1982, Trevor Cherry played for three years, but then carried on as just manager until 1987.

Cherry managed 201 games, winning 83 of those games, a win percentage of 41.29%. In the 1984/85 season, Cherry led the team to the Division Three Title. Cherry also won the Third Division manager of the season award.

8 George Mulhall, 41.74%

George Mulhall, who played for Aberdeen and Sunderland, managed Bradford 115 times between 1978 and 1981. Of those 115 games, he won 48, which is a win percentage of 41.74%.

He left Bradford for Bolton Wanderers, a team who had been coach and assistant manager before joining Bradford. Mulhall finished his management career at Halifax Town, who he managed between 1972 and 1974.

7 Peter O’Rourke, 41.93%

Seventh in our list is Peter O’Rourke, who managed 589 games, the most of any Bradford manager. This makes the fact he has a win percentage of 41.93% even more astonishing. O’Rourke won 247 of 589 games over two spells with the club.

Under his leadership, Bradford enjoyed periods of success. O’Rourke won Division Two, the FA Cup, and Division Three (North).

6 Jack Barker, 43.48%

Jack Barker was the Bradford manager for the first season following World War Two. He only managed 23 games at Bradford over eight months, the shortest of any permanent Bradford manager in their history.

Barker’s win percentage at Bradford was 43.48% as he won 10 of his 23 games in charge before resigning. His resignation came as a shock, as Bradford were doing well under Barker before he decided to leave.

5 Mark Trueman & Connor Sellars, 45.16%

Joint managers Mark Trueman & Connor Sellars took charge in 2020 and became the youngest managers in the Football League. Their stint with Bradford City was a short one; the pair only managed 31 games, winning 14 games. Their win percentage while at Bradford was 45.16%.

4 Terry Dolan, 45.54%

Terry Dolan both played for and managed Bradford during his time in football. He played 195 games for Bradford, and went on to manage 112 games as their manager. Dolan enjoyed success as manager. His win percentage at Bradford was 45.54%.

Dolan’s first season was a success. He managed to steer the side to safety in Division Two. In his second season, Dolan’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight by finishing fourth. It would have been their first season in the top flight for 66 years had Dolan guided them to promotion.

3 Fred Westgarth, 46.43%

Coming in third in our ranking of our best Bradford managers based on win percentage is Fred Westgarth. Westgarth managed the Bantams between 1938 and 1943, winning 26 of his 56 games, which is a win percentage of 46.43%.

In the 1938/39 season, Westgarth guided Bradford to the Third Division North Challenge Cup, ending their 10-year wait for a trophy. He wasn’t able to build on the success the following season, as World War Two broke out and football was halted.

2 Grenville Hair, 49.09%

Coming in second place is Grenville Hair. As a player, he made over 400 appearances for Leeds United, but his managerial career was cut short by a heart attack while leading a training session at Bradford. In his time as manager, Hair won 27 of his 55 games, a win percentage of 49.09%.

His unexpected death shocked the club. In the 1967/68 season, they were on a run of seven wins from eight games and looked set to challenge for promotion. The club tried to complete the promotion in honour of Hair, but narrowly missed out.

1 Roy McFarland, 54.69%

Topping the list of Bradford’s best managers based on win percentage is Roy McFarland, who managed the club between 1981 and 1982. At the time, he was player-manager of the club.

As Bradford manager, McFarland won 35 of his 64 games in charge. This leaves him with a remarkable win percentage of 54.69%. His one full season as manager ended with promotion to the Fourth Division after they finished second. That season, they also went on a nine-game winning streak.

McFarland’s time as manager of Bradford is regarded as the basis of the club’s success in the 1980s. However, he left the club in controversial circumstances, as his former club, Derby County, were accused of questionable actions to get him. Derby had to pay a large fine and compensation for the way they went about the deal for McFarland.