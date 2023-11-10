Highlights Key takeaways:

January is fast approaching and new Bradford City boss Graham Alexander will be plotting his moves for the upcoming window.

However, City fans will be hoping he doesn't make any of the same mistakes as these transfers turned out to be.

Here are Bradford City's 8 biggest transfer flops that supporters will want to forget.

Kai Brunker

He did earn a bit of cult hero status at Valley Parade, but sadly not for the right reasons.

Brunker joined in January 2018 and left the club the following year after making 31 appearances and scoring one goal.

His one goal came in the EFL Trophy, which he described as a special moment.

Aaron McLean

Many who are neutral will be surprised to see McLean on here considering his record elsewhere.

But McClean failed to replace the goals of Nahki Wells, who had departed for Huddersfield Town in the same window.

McClean made 37 appearances in West Yorkshire, scoring just seven goals. He was loaned out to Peterborough United before being released in 2015.

Josh Wright

Wright joined with a lot of promise, being a staple in the midfield for Gillingham, Southend United, and Leyton Orient.

As soon as he joined the Bantams, he was immediately given the captaincy. However, he was later stripped of the armband and did not make a start for five months until 13 March 2019.

He was released by the club in 2019 after relegation from League One.

Luke Cornwall

The fact he spent less than a season at Valley Parade describes the story.

He joined from Fulham in 2003 after a handful of loans, with Grimsby Town being his most successful.

But he only made four appearances before returning to the South with Woking.

Matthew Bates

Bates seemed like a good addition when he joined the Bantams in 2013.

With over 100 appearances for Middlesbrough in the Championship and the Premier League, expectations were high for Bates to challenge for a place alongside the cult heroes of Rory McCardle and Andrew Davies.

However, Bates failed to impress the City faithful, being shipped out the following season to Hartlepool United.

Jorge Cadete

Cadete joined the Bantams while they had their short stint in the Premier League.

Having scored goals for fun while at Celtic, Cadete joined with hopes of recreating that goal-scoring form displayed in Scotland.

Cadete failed to show that ability and only made seven appearances and didn't score a single goal.

Karl Henry

Henry joined in November 2018 but left just a month later, on Christmas Eve.

He failed to show any of his Premier League experience whilst with the Bantams.

The former Wolves man made only six appearances for the Bantams in his short spell; He retired shortly after leaving Bradford City.

Caleb Folan

Finishing off this list is Caleb Folan.

Folan joined the Bantams in 2013 after a successful trial period but was another one who failed to impress at Valley Parade.

Folan made just six appearances. Before leaving West Yorkshire on Boxing Day 2013.