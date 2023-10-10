Highlights Gary Jones made a huge impact at Bradford City despite his age, helping the club reach a major final in the 2012/13 season.

Bradford City have had some massive highs and big lows over the years, and are one of the more historic clubs in English football.

Desperately looking to try and get themselves up the Football League, the Bantams currently sit in League Two and are hopeful brighter days are ahead.

Whilst we wait and see what happens in that regard, though, we've been taking a look at some of the biggest legends to have ever featured for the Valley Parade side...

7 Gary Jones

Gary Jones wasn't at the club for very long but was hugely popular during his time there as he played a really influential role in a modern golden age for the club.

He signed for Bradford City in the summer of 2012 from Rochdale, at the age of 35, and little was really expected from him in all truth.

However, he instantly won praise from fans for some all-action displays and performances belying his years, helping City become the first-ever fourth tier side to reach a major final in the 2012/13 season.

6 Dean Windass

Windass earned icon status at a number of clubs during his playing career, including his hometown side Hull City.

However, he also produced the goods on plenty of occasions for Bradford City, and was a real force for them going forwards.

Two separate spells saw him score 75 league goals for the club, making him one of the side's highest scorers in league football

5 John Hendrie

Hendrie was one of the undoubted stars under Trevor Cherry.

He was a quick winger who defenders had nightmares defending against, with him able to chip in with goals along the way.

He played a huge part in the Third Division league win that the Bantams enjoyed in the mid-80s and he regularly had fans out of their seats with excitement.

4 Peter Beagrie

Beagrie arrived from Manchester City at the age of 32 in 1997 but went on to be one of City’s best-ever signings.

A skillful player that shone in the 98/99 season in particular, Beagrie delighted fans with his guile and craft on the ball, using his brain to get an advantage over opponents.

He scored and set up goals, and helped Bradford into the Premier League, making him a popular figure among fans for so many reasons.

3 Ces Podd

Podd simply had to make our list and had to make it high up given the impact he had at Bradford during his career.

He joined Bradford in 1970 and stayed there for 14 years, racking up over 500 league appearances in that time - making him the club's all-time record appearance maker.

He was one of the first black players to establish himself in English football, and can be therefore considered somewhat of a pioneer.

2 Bobby Campbell

Bobby Campbell is a Bradford City legend in every sense. He is the club's highest ever goal-scorer with 143 goals in 320 league and cup appearances.

Campbell netted 76 goals in 148 games in his first stint with the club, with him scoring a famous winning goal against Liverpool in the League Cup.

He left in 1983, but was back less than a year later to swell the goal tally further, and goes down as one of Bradford's biggest ever legends.

1 Stuart McCall

It's perhaps no surprise to see McCall at the top of this list.

He's got around 40 years’ association with the Bantams under his belt, both as a playing legend and as a manager, with him making 395 appearances for City.

He was a fine player with a good eye for a pass and a goal or two, and also had success in charge of the club as well.

You perhaps cannot find another as associated with Bradford as McCall is, and that's why he tops our list.