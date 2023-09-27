Highlights Bradford City has been in England's fourth tier for several seasons and is determined to secure promotion this year.

Mark Hughes was brought in as manager in February 2022 and led the team to a play-off finish in the 2022/23 season.

The current Bradford manager, Hughes, has a decent win percentage and is looking to improve on last season's performance.

Bradford City will be expected to be there or thereabouts when it comes to the promotion race in League Two this season.

The Bantams have been stuck in England’s fourth tier for a few seasons now, and they will be eager to end their time in the league this season.

The Yorkshire side turned to Mark Hughes in February 2022, as they decided to go down the more experienced route.

The Welshman ended that season relatively well, and then in the 2022/23 season, Hughes guided Bradford to a play-off finish, but they fell short when they came up against Carlisle United.

Hughes is now in his second season at the club, and while it has been a slow start, he and the club will hope it can be a season where they improve on the last.

The current Bradford manager already has a decent win percentage in his short time at the club, so that got us thinking at Football League World as to who are the club’s six worst managers in order of win percentage.

Let’s take a look below…

6 Terry Yorath: 22.81%

Terry Yorath was a former player who played for Bradford and was then a manager who managed the club.

Yorath is the father of television presenter Gabby Logan, and after calling time on his playing career in 1986, he moved into management.

His first spell was at Swansea City, but then in 1989 he took charge of Bradford City while also holding the role of Wales’ manager.

Yorath was only in charge of the Bantams for a year, and he won just 13 of his 57 games in charge, meaning he left with a win percentage of 22.81%.

5 Colin Veitch: 21.54%

Colin Veitch is the oldest former Bradford manager on this list, as he was in charge of the club from August 1926 to January 1928.

The Englishman only managed Bradford in his career, and during his time at the club, he took charge of 65 games, winning just 14, meaning he had a win percentage of 21.54% when he left.

4 Simon Grayson: 21.43%

Simon Grayson is a manager that is well known to EFL fans, as he’s been around a few clubs throughout his career.

Grayson was without a club after leaving Sunderland in 2017, but in February 2018 he returned to management as Bradford City appointed him their new manager.

He only joined on a short-term deal to the end of the season, meaning he took charge of just 14 games, and he won three, so he left the Bantams with a win percentage of 21.43%.

3 Peter Jackson: 21.05%

Pater Jackson was appointed Bradford manager in 2011, but in unusual terms, he was given a week-to-week contract.

However, after a period of time, Bradford offered the permanent role to Jackson, which he accepted ahead of the 2011/12 season.

However, after a poor start to that season, Jackson resigned from his role. He left having taken charge of just 19 games, with 11 of them ending in defeat.

Jackson had a win percentage of 21.05%, as he only won four games in charge.

2 David Hopkin: 20%

David Hopkin was appointed the Bantams manager in September 2018, as he was without a job after leaving Scottish side Livingston.

The Scot didn’t have the job for a long period of time, as in February 2019, he resigned after a poor spell under his reign.

Hopkin left the club having won just seven of his 35 games in charge, meaning his win percentage was 20%.

1 David Wetherall: 14.29%

The club’s worst manager, based on their win percentage after taking charge of 10 games, is David Wetherall.

Wetherall played for the club from 1999 to 2008 after joining from Leeds United, and during that time he managed the club on two occasions, both in caretaker roles.

Overall, he took charge of 14 games for Bradford but only won two, meaning his win percentage as the club’s manager was 14.29%.