A Premier League club for two years between 1999 and 2001, Bradford City have certainly experienced some highs but mostly awful lows since then.

With their second-placed finish in the old Division One in 1998-99, they returned to the top flight of English football for the first time since 1922 but there has been lots of trials and tribulations since then.

Not one but two periods of administration, multiple relegations and losing a play-off final has been a part of being a Bantams fan in the 21st century, but there has also been an EFL Cup final in 2013 and that was followed up by promotion from League Two a few months later.

A city which is home to 366,187 people and a football club whose crowds in the fourth tier of English football dwarf everyone else's, naturally Bradford will have some famous faces within their fanbase - let's take a look at five of them.

5 Joe Johnson

Bradford born and bred, Johnson was a professional Snooker player back in his day, and at his peak in 1986 he won the World Snooker Championship by defeating the legendary Steve Davis in the final.

He couldn't back that up though as he fell short the following year in the final against Davis, but he won several other senior trophies during his career and is a known fan of the Bantams, both when he was a snooker player and in his senior years now at the age of 70.

4 Dynamo

A well-known magician since the early 2000's, Dynamo has become one of the most famous people in his line of work in the entire world.

He also hails from the city of Bradford and helped promote the club's season tickets in 2015, admitting that he used to have claret and amber bedsheets and wallpaper as a child.

3 Heather Peace

This 47-year-old Bradford-born actress currently holds a prominent role in television as she plays Eve Unwin in Eastenders.

Prior to that, Peace was in Waterloo Road in its latter years before its rebirth as Nikki Boston between 2012 and 2014 and back in her younger days was a massive fan of the Bantams, although that has perhaps slightly subsided as of recent times as this interview states.

2 Gareth Gates

Gates rose to fame as runner-up in the original series of ITV show Pop Idol, but despite that he still managed to rack up four chart-topping singles in the UK during his heyday.

He is believed to be a City fan, but Gates isn't the only famous singer to hail from Bradford...

1 Zayn Malik

The most famous face to support the Bantams has to be Malik, who rose to fame as part of One Direction following the 2010 series of The X Factor.

Malik became a superstar with the band and also as a solo singer following their split, but he never forgot his roots.

He is a self-confessed lifelong City fan, and who can forget when his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid had a Bradford cake designed for his 28th birthday celebrations a couple of years ago?