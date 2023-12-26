Highlights Bradford City had a disappointing start to the season due to a lack of improvements made in the summer transfer window.

The club hopes that new manager Graham Alexander will lead them to a top-seven finish and help them escape League Two.

Several famous celebrities, including Dynamo, Zayn Malik, Joe Johnson, Heather Peace, and Gareth Gates, are known to support Bradford City.

Bradford City will hope their second half of the League Two season is much better than their first half.

The Bantams came into this campaign looking to go one better than they did in the 2022/23 season.

However, a not-ideal summer transfer window in which they didn’t do too much to improve the squad saw Bradford make an up-and-down start to the new season.

Bradford City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Lewis Richards Wolves Permanent Ash Taylor Kilmamarnock Permanent Alex Pattison Harrogate Town Permanent Tyler Smith Hull City Permanent Clarke Oduor Barnsley Permanent Kevin McDonald Exeter City Permanent Adam Wilson The New Saints Permanent Daniel Oyegoke Brentford B Loan Rayhaan Tulloch West Brom Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Norwich City Loan Chisom Afoka Aston Villa Loan

That resulted in Mark Hughes being sacked, and the club will now hope Graham Alexander is the right man to lead them in their hunt for another top-seven finish.

The Bantams are lucky to call themselves a former Premier League side, and they will be hoping they can end their long stay in League Two come May 2024.

As we wait to see how the season goes, here we have looked at five famous celebrities who support Bradford City…

Dynamo

Dynamo is known all around the world as a world-famous magician.

The 42-year-old is always performing unbelievable tricks on television and off it, as seen recently on Sky Sports.

The magician was born in Bradford and holds the football club close to his heart. In 2015, Dynamo helped the club market their season tickets, and he admitted that as a child, he had claret and amber wallpaper and bedsheets, with his favourite player being Jamie Lawrence.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is a singer who is best known for being a member of the world-famous boyband group One Direction.

Malik is now a solo singer who has produced recent albums, and the singer is said to be a big City fan and has attended games in the past.

Joe Johnson

Johnson is a former snooker world champion who beat Steve Davis in 1986 to lift the Silver Lady at the Crucible, and despite being 71, he continues to play in senior events now.

Johnson is said to be a big Bradford City fan, and whenever he wasn’t playing snooker, he used to wear a t-shirt that said “Bradford’s bouncing back.” This was in reference to the stadium fire that occurred.

Heather Peace

Peace is well known for being an actress and a signer who originates from Bradford.

The 48-year-old started her acting career in Emmerdale before becoming more known for her time in the BBC drama Waterloo Road. Peace is currently on Eastenders and has been since 2019.

On multiple occasions, Peace has declared her love for Bradford and still seems to be a fan to this day.

Gareth Gates

Gates rose to fame in the early 2000s when he battled with another famous artist, Will Young, for the Pop Idol crown on ITV.

The 39-year-old finished runner-up in the competition but went on to top the UK charts with four singles of his own.

At this current time, Gates has sold over 3.5 million records in the United Kingdom. The singer has spoken publicly in recent times about the speech impediment that he suffers from, which is a stutter.

Gates was born in Bradford, and he is believed to be a fan of the football club, but he hasn’t been one to shout loudly about it.