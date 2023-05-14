Bradford City secured a top-seven finish in League Two during the 2022/23 campaign.

Mark Hughes has built some new belief in West Yorkshire, as the Bantams aim to climb their way back to previous heights within the EFL.

Another key summer is on the horizon where Bradford simply have to build.

Bradford City's 5 most expensive signings

As we await the summer transfer window really kicking into gear, we reflect on some of Bradford's biggest deals in the past.

Here's the club's FIVE most expensive signings and what they are up to...

5. Isaiah Rankin - £1.3 million (Telegraph and Argus)

Isaiah Rankin arrived at Bradford in 1998 from Arsenal, with the attacker helping the Bantams to the Premiership in his first season with the club.

Unable to feature regularly in the top-flight beyond his first season, Rankin moved on in 2001 and went on to enjoy spells with the likes of Barnsley, Grimsby Town and Brentford.

Coming to the end of his playing career in 2014, Rankin managed 76 league goals in just shy of 400 games throughout his career.

Whilst it is difficult to pinpoint whether or not he is in this position, as of 2022, Rankin was a coach at Leeds-based academy UFCA.

4. Dean Windass - £1 million (Oxford Mail)

Starting his career at North Ferriby United before racking up lots of appearances during a first spell at Hull City, Dean Windass first arrived at Bradford in 1999, and he helped guide the Bantams to the Premier League.

Going on to enjoy time with Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, he returned to Bradford in 2003, with the Bantams in the second and third tiers at that point.

Formally finishing his playing career in League Two at Darlington in 2010, Windass applied for various managerial positions but was unsuccessful.

Windass now does a lot of after dinner events and is still fairly active across social media.

3. Ashley Ward - £1.5 million (Sky Sports)

Starting his career at Manchester City, and playing at Leicester City with little game time to follow, Ashley Ward's first experience of playing regular first team football came with Crewe Alexandra in the early 1990s.

Going on to feature for Norwich City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley, his move to Bradford came about in 2000, spending three years with the Yorkshire outfit and netting 17 in 84 games.

Retiring at Sheffield United in 2005, Ward now manages a multi-million-pound luxury property development company, Bilton Ward Developments.

2. David Wetherall - £1.4 million (Independent)

David Wetherall started his playing career at Sheffield Wednesday but was unable to pave his way through to first-team level, and subsequently, a move to Leeds United came about in 1991.

Spending eight years at Elland Road, the Bantams forked out seven figures to secure the services of the defender in 1999, with Wetherall going on to play more than 300 games for the Yorkshire outfit.

During the latter stages of his playing career, Wetherall had two spells as the club's caretaker boss, eventually hanging his boots in 2008.

Wetherall currently works as the EFL's Youth Development Director.

1. David Hopkin - £2.5 million (Independent)

Scottish midfielder David Hopkin started his playing career at Greenock Morton, before a move to Chelsea came about in 1992.

Enjoying spells with Crystal Palace and Leeds United, Bradford secured the signing of Hopkin in 2000, and he went on to play just 21 times before heading out the exit door the following season.

The midfielder eventually went down the managerial route and was named as Bantams boss during the 2018/19 campaign, with his most recent stint being back north of the border at Ayr United.