Bradford City wrap up agreement with forward

Bradford City have agreed a deal with Billy Clarke, which sees the forward return to Valley Parade for a third spell with the club.

Clarke spent three seasons with Bradford between 2014 and 2017, before returning as a free agent in 2019.

Now, the club have confirmed that the 32-year-old is returning to West Yorkshire for a third different spell after agreeing a one-year deal with the Bantams ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

So far in his Bradford career, the forward has made 136 appearances for the Bantams and scored a total of 26 goals.

Most recently, the forward has been with Grimsby Town, who he joined back in January ahead of the season’s curtailment.

There, Clarke scored two goals in 13 appearances, lifting Grimsby to 13th in the table.

Now, he’s moved back to Valley Parade ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, linking back up with Stuart McCall, who like Clarke, is now on his third spell with the club as manager.

Bradford were ninth when 2019/20 was brought to an end, with McCall looking to build on that and get the side challenging back promotion in the coming campaign.

The Verdict

Clarke had done well enough at Bradford during his two previous spells at Valley Parade.

He’s a player that McCall knows well, which is always a good thing, so there has to be some optimism at the 32-year-old’s return.

Ultimately, Bradford will eventually need better to begin their climb through the Football League, but this really isn’t a bad place to be starting.

