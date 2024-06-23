Bradford City are in talks over a move for former striker Charlie Wyke, as they look to continue their squad re-build under boss Graham Alexander.

The Bantams are keen to re-unite with Wyke following his release from Wigan Athletic, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon page.

Wyke played 62 times for the Bantams across two seasons after joining the club from Carlisle United in January 2017, scoring 23 goals for the club before signing for Sunderland in the summer of 2018.

Bradford City eyeing up Charlie Wyke reunion

When Wyke was released by Wigan at the end of the season after spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Rotherham United, it looked unlikely that Bradford would be in the conversation to sign him.

However, it now appears as though the 31-year-old's wage demands are within Bradford's range, and the club are exploring a move for his services.

If the Bantams can pull off the signing, it would be another impressive acquisition in a transfer window that has already seen four players arrive at Valley Parade, including Stockport County duo Antoni Sarcevic and Neill Byrne.

Charlie Wyke's League Two Record - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 107 38 9

Wyke impressed for Wigan during the first half of the 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals in 18 appearances before his loan move to Rotherham in January, but he managed to find the back of the net just once in the second tier as the Millers were relegated back to League One.

Charlie Wyke could spearhead a Bradford City promotion push

Alexander took over as manager in November following Mark Hughes' departure with the West Yorkshire outfit 18th in the League Two table, and there is hope that he can continue on an upward trajectory next season after guiding the club to a ninth-placed finish.

Andy Cook scored 17 goals in League Two last season, and if Wyke is added to Bradford's attacking options, there will be real optimism that they can mount a promotion push next term.

Bradford have spent five seasons in the fourth tier after being relegated at the end of the 2018/19 season, following Wyke's move to the Stadium of Light at the beginning of that campaign.

They will hope that the striker returning can help the club gain promotion back to League One next season.

Wyke played 90 minutes of the League One play-off final in 2017, as Bradford conceded a late goal in a 1-0 defeat against Millwall and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship. His experience, physical presence and goal-scoring prowess could be key if Bradford are to challenge at the top end of the League Two table during the 2024/25 season.

Bradford have only reached the play-offs once in the five seasons since their relegation to League Two, when they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final by Carlisle in 2023.

However, in Alexander, they have a manager who has a League Two promotion with Fleetwood Town on his CV, as well as a promotion with Salford City and Europa Conference League qualification with Motherwell.

Alexander's experience combined with the calibre of players that Bradford are in the market for this summer could result in a squad that is capable of returning the club to League One.

If they can sign Wyke, they will have two proven goalscorers, and that would be a real statement of intent from the Bantams.