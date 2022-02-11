Bradford City v Exeter City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Exeter City will look to push closer to the League Two automatic promotion spots on Saturday afternoon as they make the long jaunt up to Yorkshire to face Bradford City.

The Grecians are coming off the back of two late, late victories, firstly at Swindon Town where they scored goals in minutes 84 and 86 to win 2-1 and then Cheikh Diabate’s 92nd minute winner made sure they took all three points in midweek against Leyton Orient.

This weekend though they come up against a Bantams side that have somewhat underperformed this season under Derek Adams following his summer move from Morecambe.

Sitting in 11th place in the fourth tier, Bradford are seven points off the play-off spots but a win over Exeter at Valley Parade could push them slightly closer.

Latest team news

The home side have the same 18-man squad available to them as they did during the 1-0 midweek victory on the road against Stevenage according to Derek Adams.

In that match, full-back Liam Ridehalgh was withdrawn at half-time due to illness, but he should be ready to feature once again.

If not ready to start though then Matty Foulds could come in in his place, and there has been good news that forward Lee Angol does not need surgery on a hamstring injury which means his season hasn’t ended.

For Matt Taylor’s Exeter, they have no fresh injury news but with so many games in quick succession, the Grecians boss has hinted at some squad rotation this weekend.

That could mean the likes of Archie Collins and Timothee Dieng, who have started every game together in 2021 in the engine room, may be rested but Taylor could also think that his side have enough in them to go with the same 11 that defeated Orient.

Is there a live stream?

As a 3pm kick off in the UK, neither side are permitted to stream the match on their media platforms.

Therefore the only way to watch unless you are overseas is by getting to Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon, although for £2.50 you can purchase an audio match pass from the club websites.

What time is kick-off?

The two sides will kick-off at 3pm in what is set to be a closely-fought encounter.