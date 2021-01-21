Bradford City transfer round-up: Striker deal, 25-year-old moves on + Trueman verdict

Bradford City have had a busy January.

A really poor start to the season under Stuart McCall left the Bantams in a precarious position in League Two, but since his departure things are looking up slightly.

The feel-good factor returning to Valley Parade has received a push following a good opening three weeks to the January transfer window.

The squad at Bradford looks in far better shape now, with some recent dealings to report.

We dive into this transfer round-up with a done deal…

Danny Rowe

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier in the week that Rowe and Bradford were in talks.

Indeed, now the striker is a Bradford City player.

Rowe has arrived for an undisclosed fee, signing an 18-month contract with the Bantams.

Jackson Longridge

The 25-year-old left-back has recently sourced himself a new club having departed Bradford, linking up with Livingston once more.

Longridge was only with Bradford a brief time and really failed to leave a mark on the first-team picture.

He’s now moved on and is looking to settle back in Scotland.

Mark Trueman

Bradford’s caretaker boss has delivered his verdict on the transfer window so far, with Bradford adding Rowe to five previous signings this month.

As quoted by the Telegraph and Argus, the Bantams’ temporary boss said: “It’s been a good window so far. I think we’ve strengthened in areas and people who we couldn’t provide the game time to have left the club.”