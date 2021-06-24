Bradford City transfer round-up: Defender arrives, Bantams leading battle for winger, Future plans outlined

It has been a summer of change for Bradford City already, with Derek Adams appointed as manager.

Bringing in the Scotsman was a major coup for the Bantams as he had just achieved a historic promotion from the fourth tier with Morecambe, but he decided to take on the challenge in League Two with the Yorkshire outfit.

Adams has quickly realised that changes needed to be made at his new club, with recruits arriving to strengthen the squad already.

A lot more business is expected in the coming weeks and here we look at the latest transfer news coming out of the club…

Experienced defender signs

An area that needed strengthening for the side was left-back and the club have moved swiftly to address that position. That’s after Liam Ridehalgh signed a two-year contract with the Bantams following his deal with Tranmere Rovers expiring.

The 30-year-old will bring know-how and experience to the defence and will expect to be an important player moving forward.

Bradford edge ahead of rivals in chase of attacker

Adams will also be looking to add more creativity and unpredictability to the team in the final third, and it’s been reported that Bradford are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Ben Whitfield, who has starred for Torquay in non-league.

With Swindon and Exeter also credited with an interest, signing the player would be a coup for Adams and it would also see Whitfield link up with the club he was at as a youngster.

More arrivals expected

That’s not going to be the end of the incomings at Valley Parade, with the Yorkshire Post revealing that Adams has made it clear that he wants more options.

Importantly, they also state that the boss will be backed in the market and there is a focus on securing players who are ready to make an instant impact as promotion is the expectation for the side next season.