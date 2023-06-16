Bradford City could have a busy summer transfer window ahead as the Bantams look to fight for League Two promotion.

Mark Hughes’ side reached the play-offs last season with a sixth place finish in the fourth division table.

A 3-2 aggregate defeat to Carlisle United saw Bradford miss out on a place back in League One for next season.

Instead, the club must turn their attention to improving the first team squad in order to go one step further in the fight for a top three spot in 2024.

What is the latest Bradford City transfer news?

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Bradford City…

Midfield search

Bradford are searching for a new midfielder to join the club this summer.

According to Telegraph & Argus, a target has been identified, and the club is closing in on their arrival.

It is expected that a deal could be finalised within the coming days as Hughes looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the pitch following the disappointment against Carlisle.

Another unnamed player in another position is also reportedly close to agreeing a move to the club, with a similar timeframe given on when the potential deal could be completed, as Bradford ramp up their planned transfer activity ahead of pre-season.

Jonny Williams' Bradford snub

The League Two side suffered a serious transfer blow earlier this week.

Jonny Williams had agreed a three-year deal to sign for Bradford from Swindon Town, but surprisingly pulled out of the move at the 11th hour.

This has angered the Bantams, who were hoping to add the midfielder to their ranks for next season.

According to Telegraph & Argus, the player’s U-turn came as a big shock to the club as he instead opted for a move to Gillingham.

Bradford have quickly moved on from the saga, but were left reeling in the immediate aftermath of his decision.

Peterborough United chase Crichlow

Bradford’s chances of retaining Romoney Crichlow for next season have received a blow.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, the League One side are pursuing a move for the 24-year-old.

Crichlow was an important part of the side last season as he enjoyed a successful loan spell from Huddersfield Town.

The defender is currently a free agent having been released by the Championship side, but it is now looking likely that he will not be returning to the Bantams for next season.