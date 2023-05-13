The League Two play-offs kick off on Saturday night when Stockport County take on Salford City, but on Sunday there will be a mammoth crowd as Bradford City welcome Carlisle United to Valley Parade.

Both clubs finished on the same amount of points for the 2022-23 campaign and there is clearly little to separate them when going head to head as well, with just one goal scored in the two matches they played against each other in the regular season.

Having both won just one of their last five matches going into the play-offs though, both clubs have been struggling to gain momentum heading into this weekend's clash as Mark Hughes goes up against Paul Simpson.

Which Bradford City players will be missing against Carlisle United?

The Bantams only really have two injury concerns going into their two-legged affair against the Cumbrians on Sunday.

Harry Chapman will be one of the players that is missing from Mark Hughes' squad, having gotten injured in April during a 1-0 defeat against Swindon Town.

The attacking midfielder/winger suffered a hamstring injury in that match, with Hughes at the time describing it as 'quite a serious' problem, so it's extremely unlikely we will see the ex-Blackburn Rovers man this month at all, even if City get to the final at Wembley - Chapman himself posted on Instagram in a leg brace last week having undergone surgery.

Also set to be out of action is striker Vadaine Oliver, who has mainly featured off the bench this season due to the stunning form of Bradford's talisman Andy Cook.

Despite that, Oliver has played 30 times in League Two but Hughes will be unable to call upon him for the visit of Carlisle, with his last outing coming on April 10 against Sutton United.

The attacker had to undergo knee surgery which has ended his season prematurely, meaning that he will take no part in the play-offs.

In more positive news for Hughes though, all of his loanees will be available after being granted extensions for the play-offs.

The likes of Scott Banks and Romoney Crichlow have been integral to the club's success this season and Hughes will be able to call upon them once again.

What are Bradford's chances against Carlisle?

With Bradford having home advantage in the first leg, they need to well and truly get at Carlisle from the off, especially because they will be backed by a raucous crowd of over 20,000 home supporters.

We've seen what Peterborough United did to Sheffield Wednesday having been at home first and with the division's top scorer in Andy Cook in the team, there has to be belief that the Bantams can take a multiple-goal lead to Brunton Park.

The only issue is though that Bradford have not scored against Carlisle this season, with a 0-0 draw and 1-0 defeat in their two matches played.

That doesn't mean the same thing will happen again though, but changes clearly need to be made from those two clashes by Hughes to make sure they secure a breakthrough.