When Edin Rahic and Stefan Rupp first took over Bradford City in 2016, the club was in League One, pushing for promotion to the Championship.

Eight years later, the club is languishing in mid-table League Two. A short chance of the play-offs is still on the table, but based on recent performances, it is unlikely.

After losing manager Phil Parkinson early into Rupp's tenure, the new ownership's welcome lasted only one season. Under new manager Stuart McCall, the Bantams narrowly missed out on promotion with a League One play-off final loss to Millwall at Wembley, with Steve Morison scoring the game's only goal.

In preparation for the 2017/18 season, Bradford arguably only needed to add a few new faces in key positions and aim once again for promotion to the Championship. However, this wasn’t the case.

The club's optimism was short-lived when the former chairman and chief executive, Rahic, alienated the club's employees, playing staff, and management staff. This led to club legend McCall leaving the club before his replacement, experienced promotion winner Simon Grayson, took charge. Grayson also left the club after a short stay, rejecting an extension to his contract.

However, Rahic left the club by mutual consent the following season, a popular decision among supporters. Former chairman Julian Rhodes returned to the club to replace him in a consultancy role.

The Bantams finished bottom of the table in 24th place that season after Michael Collins, David Hopkin and Gary Bowyer all failed to keep the club in the third tier of English football.

Return to life in League Two for Bradford City

After six years in League One, Bradford City returned to League Two for the 2019/20 season.

Owner Rupp seemed to have been hoodwinked by his former partner Rahic. Although Rahic claimed to know football, he was responsible for most, if not all, of the club's poor decisions, which led them to the bottom division.

However, expectations were set on a first-time return to League One, which, of course, didn’t happen. Ever since, the club has been flirting between mid-table and the play-offs, including a play-off semi-final loss to Carlisle United last season under the control of current CEO Ryan Sparks.

Ryan Sparks' role at Bradford City

Much of the criticism for the Bantams' lack of success over recent years has been directed at the hands-off owner, Rupp, who admittedly doesn't follow football. However, another figure at the club has equally promised a lot and delivered very little in terms of success on the pitch.

Sparks, 33, was appointed Bradford's chief executive officer in 2020 after being promoted from director of communications and commercial. He replaced Rhodes.

Since Rupp has owned the club and Sparks has been in charge of day-to-day operations, the club, described as ‘self-sufficient’, has failed to ultimately reach its goal of promotion in the previous four seasons.

McCall, Mark Trueman & Conor Sellars, Derek Adams, and Mark Hughes have all tried at the helm without success.

Many supporters believed Sparks was the ‘cheap option’ upon his appointment. Due to his perceived young age for a role of such responsibility, negative emotions have been ultimately aimed at football’s youngest chief executive. Many of the fanbase want a more experienced head in the position with knowledge of football.

However, situations like hiring Hughes based on receiving an email to his junk folder, sticking with the head of recruitment, Stephen Gent, who has had a lot more misses than hits, with many recruits not being perceived as good enough for the football league in some fans' minds, has made tempers flare in the stands at Valley Parade.

Time for some change at Bradford City

Current manager Graham Alexander, who many believe was not even among the top three choices for the job when he was hired, seemed a weird fit with the current playing squad. His tactics couldn’t be further from those of Hughes, and his decision to play several players out of position is becoming a negative talking point for supporters.

Of course, Alexander hasn’t been given enough time in the role, but with fans turning on the ownership and the CEO, Alexander has been caught in the crossfire. Recent bizarre line-up decisions and poor results have seen crowds dwindle significantly, and a small minority of the fanbase is calling for his head.

Although the club is only seven points from the final play-off place at the time of this article, promotion now seems unlikely. Bradford City supporters have had enough and want significant changes at the top of the club.

Sky Bet League Two (March 22nd 2024) Position Team P GD Pts 7 AFC Wimbledon 39 11 57 8 Walsall 38 5 56 9 Crawley Town 37 1 56 10 Gillingham 39 -9 56 11 Newport County 38 0 55 12 Morecambe 38 -8 54 13 Notts County 38 3 51 14 Harrogate Town 38 -12 51 15 Tranmere Rovers 39 4 50 16 Accrington Stanley 38 -3 50 17 Bradford City 38 -4 50