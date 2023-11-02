It has been over four weeks now since Bradford City decided to dispense of the services of veteran manager Mark Hughes, and they are seemingly still not incredibly close to appointing his successor.

Poor results saw Hughes face the axe in early October, with a 2-1 defeat away at struggling Tranmere Rovers being the final nail in the coffin as City sat in 18th position in League Two.

Caretaker boss Kevin McDonald immediately got some positive results on the board upon his appointment, but back-to-back defeats away at MK Dons and Sutton United saw the urge for a fresh head coach to come in at the West Yorkshire outfit.

Names to be linked with the job in the public domain have been scarce, but nearly two weeks ago, journalist Pete O'Rourke reported that former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson - who was most recently assistant manager to Sam Allardyce at Leeds - turned down the chance for talks about the role.

Dean Holden has also been touted as a candidate some two months after he was sacked by Charlton Athletic, but a new name has emerged - although it is one that supporters can now seemingly write off.

Who has been offered the Bradford City job?

According to Ian Dennis of the BBC though, Bradford had an agreement wrapped up earlier this week for their new manager to be appointed in the form of Danny Cowley.

Cowley would have been one of the favourites for the role for many due to his experience of managing Portsmouth in the division above, as well as leading Lincoln to two promotions from the National League to League One.

Out of work since January 2023, Cowley appears to have had the Bantams role signed and sealed - but a twist has emerged that means that the club's hierarchy have had to go back to square one.

Why has Danny Cowley turned down the Bradford City job?

Considering he had already agreed terms with the League Two side, it seems strange that Cowley would then go back on the agreement.

However, Dennis claims that due to family reasons, Cowley has turned his back on the deal and will now not be making the move to West Yorkshire.

Cowley of course has managed in the area before, having been at Huddersfield Town for less than a year between 2019 and 2020, and it could be a case of not wanting to uproot his family, or the fact that his brother Nicky - his right-hand man throughout his managerial career - may not have wanted to make the move himself.

But it will be disappointing for Bradford fans to know that nearly a month after the club dispensed of Hughes' services, they still do not have the Welshman's replacement in through the door at Valley Parade - it may have even cost them some results in the last week or so.