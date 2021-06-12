Bradford City suffer first transfer setback of Derek Adams era as League One club strike player agreement

Morecambe have secured the service of Cole Stockton on a two-year deal despite lingering interest from Bradford City and former Shrimps boss, Derek Adams.

Adams has just led Morecambe into League One via the play-offs, but he’s swiftly departed and linked up with Bradford back in League Two.

As per Alan Nixon, there was a big effort from Bradford to secure the service of Stockton this summer, with the striker’s contract expiring at the end of June.

However, Adams has been dealt a setback in his pursuit of reuniting with the 27-year-old at Valley Parade.

Morecambe have moved to announce that Stockton will be staying put and spearheading their League One campaign in 2021/22.

Stockton has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at Morecambe, committing to a new project under Stephen Robinson – Adams’ successor.

21 things every Bradford City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Bradford formed? 1903 1905 1907 1909

Stockton excelled last season in League Two, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists for Adams’ side, who finished fourth in the table.

Adams’ side went on to manoeuvre their way past both Tranmere Rovers and Newport County in the play-offs, beating the latter in Extra Time at Wembley thanks to a Carlos Mendes Gomes penalty.

The Verdict

This is irritating for Bradford and, equally, great news for Morecambe.

Adams’ move to Bradford was always likely to spark speculation of this ilk, with Stockton’s previous contract stand-off only adding fuel to that fire.

He would have been a great signing for Adams and Bradford, but he’s sticking with Morecambe and looking to crack League One next term.

Bradford will have to turn to other targets, but you wonder whether this is the end of speculation linking Morecambe’s finest with Valley Parade.

Thoughts? Let us know!