Sometimes it is the unassuming transfers that prove to be pivotal. Bradford City fans might not have expected much when an aging Gary Jones dropped a division to join the Bantams from Rochdale in the summer of 2012.

But by the end of the 2012/13 season, Jones had won over fans with his committed performances and natural leadership, creating history at the Yorkshire club in an unforgettable campaign.

Gary Jones: A summer signing that captained Bradford City at Wembley twice

Jones couldn’t have imagined the season he was going to experience at Valley Parade when he left Rochdale for Bradford ahead of the 2012/13 season.

Rather fittingly, Jones made his debut for the Bantams in the League Cup, helping Bradford to an extra-time victory over League One Notts County.

Of course, that was the start of Bradford’s fairytale run to the final of the League Cup, with the Bantams getting past Championship Watford and divisional rivals Burton Albion before facing a trio of Premier League teams.

Wigan Athletic were dispatched on penalties away from home, before London giants Arsenal were beaten by spot kicks at Valley Parade.

Named captain by this point, Jones was one of three Bradford players to step up and score their penalties, recording a famous cupset at the quarter-final stage.

But it got even better for the Bantams, as they edged past Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate to become the first fourth-tier side to reach the League Cup final in over 50 years.

Coincidentally, the last fourth-tier team to compete in the final of the League Cup was Jones’ former club Rochdale, all the way back in 1960.

There was a further coincidence, as Bradford’s opponents in the final were Jones’ first professional club – Swansea City.

That proved to be a bad omen, as Jones’ former employers dished out a 5-0 drubbing to end Bradford’s dream run in the competition.

But Jones and Bradford would be given the chance to rectify their Wembley heartbreak later that season.

Despite their heroics in the League Cup, Bradford’s league form wasn’t as strong – although it was good enough to finish seventh, and claim the final play-off spot in League Two.

Hopes of promotion were dashed when they lost the home leg of the semi-finals to Burton Albion 3-2, but the Bantams rallied to win the second leg 3-1 and book a second trip to Wembley.

This time Bradford were the side in complete control, wiping away Northampton Town 3-0.

Months after tasting disappointment against Swansea, Jones was lifting the play-off trophy as Bradford celebrated promotion to League One – and with it, a return to the third tier for the first time since 2007.

Gary Jones’ final season at Bradford City

Fresh off the back of being named in the League Two Team of the Season, Jones was offered another one-year contract for the 2013/14 campaign.

That was despite Jones then being 36 years of age, and into his 18th year as a senior footballer.

After scoring two goals and providing seven assists in 53 games across all competitions of the 2012/13 campaign, Jones rolled back the years to contribute six goals and seven assists in 44 League One appearances.

Gary Jones stats for Bradford City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 98 8 18

That helped the Bantams to finish and comfortably avoid relegation from League One.

But despite an improved return of goals, and his status as a leader in the dressing room, the decision was made to not offer Jones a new contract.

Thanks in part to Bradford’s cup run the season prior, Jones made 98 appearances for the Bantams across two seasons at Valley Parade.

At 37, Jones managed to play one more season in the Football League, scoring three times and setting up a further four goals in 43 appearances for Bradford’s divisional rivals Notts County.

That proved to be his penultimate campaign as a professional, with the midfielder dropping into non-league for a season with fifth-tier Southport.

He remains a real icon of Bradford's season in the limelight and someone that's remembered with hindsight as a shrewd pick-up from Rochdale.