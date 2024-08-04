Highlights Stevenage is eyeing Jake Young from Bradford City, hoping he can make the jump to League One.

Young impressed at Swindon, scoring 16 goals in 25 League Two games before being recalled.

Young could reunite with Dan Kemp at Stevenage, but experts predict a tough season ahead.

Stevenage are reportedly trying to sign Jake Young from Bradford City as the transfer window motors into its final month.

As per a report from Alan Nixon, Stevenage are eyeing a deal for Bradford's 23-year-old Huddersfield-born striker.

Boro are, of course, preparing for the League One season after a ninth-place finish last year - they'll be under Alex Revell's watch after Steve Evans headed for Rotherham United. Bradford, meanwhile, are hoping to rid themselves of their League Two stay under Graham Alexander.

Stevenage eye Jake Young

A report from Alan Nixon on Sunday morning confirmed that there's an interest at Stevenage in Bradford striker, Young.

It's claimed within that report that Stevenage "think Young can make the step up to League One" next season.

The 23-year-old hasn't played in the third-tier yet in his career, but has scored plenty of goals recently in League Two.

Young scored 16 goals in 25 League Two outings for Swindon Town during the first-half of last season, before he was recalled by Bradford, at the point he was the division's top scorer.

Nixon states that Stevenage are "haggling about the price" of Young with Bradford.

Young has played 17 times for Bradford so far in his career, but started only four league games for the Bantams. He has scored four goals for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The forward has been on the books at Sheffield United, Forest Green Rovers (pictured) and Barrow (loan), alongside Bradford and the aforementioned Swindon loan.

Stevenage move would reunite Young with Dan Kemp

Earlier in the summer transfer window, Stevenage moved to sign Dan Kemp following his release from MK Dons, offering the midfielder a move up the EFL pyramid.

Kemp had a similar campaign to Young last year in that he started the season on loan at Swindon before he was recalled by his parent-club after impressing with 16 goals in 27 appearances.

Should Stevenage complete a deal for Young, it will reunite him with Kemp in League One.

Jake Young and Dan Kemp's impressive Swindon Town impact (League Two only) Jake Young Dan Kemp Appearances 25 25 Goals 16 14 Assists - -

Stevenage facing interesting 24/25 campaign

There's little doubt that Stevenage were one of League One's surprise packages last season as they finished ninth.

However, Evans moving on and heading to Rotherham has created an interesting topic of debate at the Lamex Stadium.

The Not The Top 20 Podcast experts have dubbed Stevenage a "bottom-end League One squad" and are expecting them to "return to type" in the coming 12 months. A relegation was predicted in their season preview, quite the drop-off from last year.

Kemp is an interesting signing for Stevenage given his stylistic difference. It would be intriguing to see how Young would fit into their roster and, indeed, whether Young and Kemp could also strike up their influential partnership we saw at Swindon.

EFL kick-off looming

The EFL season gets underway this coming weekend.

Stevenage start their League One campaign against Shrewsbury Town (17:30) on Saturday 10th August, whilst Bradford's League Two season begins at MK Dons (15:00).

It remains to be seen whether Young is a Bantam for that game or whether a deal has been agreed for him to move to Stevenage.