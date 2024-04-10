Highlights Bradford City's home games against Salford City, Notts County, and Doncaster Rovers were postponed this season due to the pitch.

Bradford City has recorded seven wins on the road this season to date, scoring 25 goals and conceding 27 goals.

Bradford City currently has 10 first-team players out of contract in the summer.

With the 2023-24 season coming to a conclusion, Bradford City are still mathematically in with a shout of making the EFL League Two play-offs.

Bradford were due to play Barrow earlier this week, but unfortunately, the game was postponed after an early morning pitch inspection due to a waterlogged pitch. This was the second postponement of the same fixture, with the referee Tom Nield controversially calling off the initial game back in February, deeming the pitch unplayable at the time.

The club now has four remaining fixtures, with three away from home, before finishing the season at Valley Parade, something that is good news for the Bantams.

Bradford City pitch woe

Bradford City's remaining 2023-24 season fixtures, as of Thursday 11th April 2024. Date Home Team Away Team Kick-Off Time Saturday 13th April Salford City Bradford City 15:00 Saturday 20th April Walsall Bradford City 15:00 Tuesday 23rd April Barrow Bradford City 19:45 Saturday 27th April Bradford City Newport County 15:00

Much has been written about the Valley Parade pitch this season despite the hard work of the ground staff. The playing surface is currently more akin to local park turf than a professional football pitch, which the supporters hope will be solved in time for next season.

Bradford players can benefit from away fixtures

With so few games left this season, an extremely optimistic chance of taking the last play-off position, and contracts expiring in the summer, let’s take a look at what those more technically gifted Bradford City players can do on better pitches away from Valley Parade to showcase their ability on the ball.

We take a look here:

Richie Smallwood

The current Bradford City captain, Richie Smallwood, who is out of contract in the summer, is a diverse figure among the City supporters.

Now 33, the midfielder came to the Bantams with extensive EFL Championship experience. He spent most of his career in the division playing for Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, and Hull City (pictured) before joining the Bantams in 2022.

Although Smallwood can, in spells, show his passing ability and overall leadership in the middle of the pitch, it happens far too insistently, with fans expecting more from a player of his ability.

Corners and free-kicks are still a problem for Smallwood, who insists on taking them despite usually failing to deliver a ball that allows his teammates a chance of scoring.

However, Smallwood does have the ability in his locker to pick a pass, and with the club playing away from home on playable surfaces, can Smallwood be key to a strong finish to the season?

Jamie Walker

With the ability to play multiple positions in midfield and attack, Jamie Walker is an essential part of any success that the Bantams may have due to his hardworking nature. He often leaves it all on the pitch, which delights the Valley Parade faithful.

Walker is also known for his passing ability and a keen eye for goal, but that is only when he is fit to play.

Despite playing only 27 league games this season, the most since joining the club, Walker has still managed to score five goals and provide four assists.

With four games left, Walker will hope for a strong finish to the season. His recent link-up play with Bobby Pointon has been a highlight for the fans, and with both players showcasing strong technical ability, playing away from home could better suit the two, with pitches being arguably more playable.

It's worth noting that Walker is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Harry Chapman

Harry Chapman is another attacking option for the Bantams, who is out of contract in the summer.

The former England youth player is another member of the City squad to have played previously for Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, and joined the club in 2022.

Minutes have been hard for Chapman to come by this season, which is most likely due to former manager Mark Hughes and current manager Graham Alexander preferring wing-backs. Chapman's best position for Bradford has been when playing out wide.

Although injury caused Chapman to miss the start of the season, he has failed to play a full 90 minutes in the league this season, having only played 14 games, mostly featuring from the bench.

Registering two assists in such limited appearances is somewhat of a positive for Chapman. Hopefully, he can be given a chance in the season's final games to showcase his talent, with a view to winning a new contract at the club. The drier, less quagmire pitches, will help too.