Pre-season is in full swing, and clubs up and down the EFL pyramid, including Bradford City, are looking to finalise their squads before the first league fixture of the season.

Manager Graham Alexander has already made several squad changes since the conclusion of the previous season, with five players signing on permanently with the Bantams. Notably, defender Matty Platt was the biggest departure, rejecting a new deal at the club to sign for fellow Sky Bet League Two side Notts County.

As we approach the start of the league season, Alexander still has to make some big decisions, including the futures of captain Richie Smallwood and versatile squad member Clarke Oduor, as we explore here.

Richie Smallwood

Despite being the captain of the club since joining from Sky Bet Championship side Hull City in 2022, Richie Smallwood has managed to divide opinions across the fanbase, with fans expecting a lot from the midfielder after dropping down two divisions to join the club.

Since being at the club, Smallwood has been ever-present under managers Mark Hughes and current boss Alexander. This shows that those in charge rate the experienced midfielder despite a portion of the fanbase being very critical of Smallwood on social media and in the stands.

One of the main reasons for the criticism is that despite being extremely poor at delivering free-kicks, Smallwood insists on taking them, and fans audibly groan when they see him step up to take these dead-ball situations.

However, where Smallwood shines is when protecting the defenders with his ability to break up play, which is something fans do appreciate as a majority. Smallwood is also good at picking out passes but, unfortunately, lacks that bit of creativity needed to really unlock defences from the central midfield position.

Manager Alexander has a big call to make on Smallwood next season. Aside from Alex Gilliead and Kevin McDonald, midfield options can arguably do what Smallwood does for the team but with more creativity and ability on the ball.

Midfield players like Alex Pattison, Jamie Walker and Bobby Pointon are all sure to be starters in the side if Alexander can manage to fit them all in together. Then that still leaves Antoni Sarcevic, who wouldn’t have joined the club to sit on the bench next season.

Sarcevic is likely to be the one to sit in the middle of a three, and with two of Pointon, Walker or Pattison at either side, it makes it hard to see where Smallwood would fit into the starting XI next season.

Clarke Oduor

Initially joining as a left-wing back option, Clarke Oduor actually managed to play in a number of positions for the Bantams last season.

Due to his versatility, Oduor is a great player to have in the squad. He can operate across both wings, in central midfield, and in more advanced positions. However, this also raises the question of what his best position is.

According to Transfermarkt, Oduor mainly played in the attacking midfield position, which is stacked at the club, and the Kenyan international player may struggle to find himself in the starting XI due to the options there being arguably better players.

Clarke Oduor stats for Bradford City (TransferMarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 40 4 4

Similar to the issues faced by Richie Smallwood, options in the squad may limit Oduor's game time next season unless Alexander can find his best position. That position could be left-wing back, where competition is not as fierce, with Tyriek Wright and Lewis Richards being the only other obvious players for that position.

The decisions that manager Alexander has to make regarding the squad will always be difficult, and leaving out players like the current captain Smallwood and Oduor, who has obvious talent, is challenging but, ultimately, must be made.

Should Alexander find the best position for Oduor and also get the most out of Smallwood while fitting him into the side next season, it could be a successful season for the Bantams. However, it could also create further problems, which Alexander will have to solve when they happen.