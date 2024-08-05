Highlights Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony claims Bradford City made an offer for transfer listed Romoney Crichlow.

Bradford City have publically rejected the claims made by the Posh chairman.

Romoney Crichlow previously impressed while on loan at Valley Parade during the 2022-23 season.

Bradford City should strongly consider making a loan offer for Peterborough United defender Romoney Crichlow, despite recent transfer drama. The 25-year-old's previous successful spell at Valley Parade, combined with his skillset and Bradford's current needs, make him an ideal target to bolster the Bantams' promotion push this season.

Bantam supporters will be familiar with Crichlow after his previous loan spell at the club during the 2022-2023 Sky Bet League Two season, where he thoroughly impressed the fans and management team at the club.

Crichlow’s one and only season with the Bantams to date was the closest the club has come to promotion from the bottom division, losing to eventual play-off winners Carlisle United in the semi-finals, ending the season with disappointment.

Even though former manager Mark Hughes chased him in the summer of 2023, the defender decided to sign a permanent deal with Peterborough United.

With recent news surrounding the ball-playing defender and his future with Peterborough, we examine his previous spell on loan and why the Bantams should still look to bring Crichlow to the club, despite recent comments from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Romoney Crichlow's previous Bradford City spell proves he'd be an excellent fit

Bantam supporters will fondly remember Romoney Crichlow from his loan spell during the 2022-2023 Sky Bet League Two season, where the defender made a significant impact. Despite being born in Luton, Crichlow found his professional footing with Huddersfield Town after joining from amateur side Enfield Borough.

During his time at Valley Parade, Crichlow quickly won over fans with his composure on the ball, ability to pick out passes, and defensive prowess. His style of play drew comparisons to former loanee Reece Burke, who had similarly impressed Bradford supporters.

Crichlow's contribution was crucial to Bradford's near-miss with promotion that season, as they reached the play-off semi-finals before falling to eventual winners Carlisle United. His dramatic late winner against Northampton Town was a particular highlight, briefly igniting hopes of automatic promotion.

The defender's previous success at Bradford, combined with his skill set that aligns perfectly with modern defensive requirements, makes him an ideal target for manager Graham Alexander as he looks to strengthen his squad. However, recent comments from Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony have cast doubt on the potential transfer.

Following Crichlow's impressive loan spell, it's unsurprising that Bradford City would be interested in bringing him back, especially after Peterborough United transfer listed the defender. However, public statements from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony have complicated the potential move, you'd think.

Romoney Crichlow 2022-23 stats for Bradford City Competition Appearances Goals Sky Bet League Two 36 1 Emirates FA Cup 1 0 Carabao Cup 2 0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2 0

MacAnthony was quoted as saying the following on the Hard Truth podcast of Bradford's 'move' for the defender: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading when Barry [Fry, Peterborough's director of football] sent me the text. I was amazed a club the size of Bradford coming in with a bid like that. But that’s football I guess, you’ve got to try.”

The Bantams allegedly offered only 35 percent of Crichlow's wages to lure the central defender back to the club, which the club has since denied, as per the Telegraph and Argus.

The player himself even seemed to comment on X (formerly Twitter), which seems to refer to the situation played out in public between his parent club, Peterborough, and City.

Crichlow posted: “What in the world is going on then? This is news to me.”

Despite the public disagreement between the clubs, Bradford should not be deterred from pursuing a loan deal for Crichlow. The defender's qualities make him an ideal fit for Graham Alexander's squad as they aim for promotion this season.

Crichlow's ball-playing ability and comfort in a back-three system address key areas where Bradford struggled last season. His modern approach to defending, combined with his previous success at Valley Parade, could make him the final piece of the puzzle in the Bantams' promotion bid.

Moreover, players of Crichlow's calibre and League One experience are rarely available to League Two sides. His acquisition could provide Bradford with a significant advantage over their promotion rivals.

While the public nature of the transfer saga is unfortunate, it shouldn't overshadow the potential benefits of bringing Crichlow back to Valley Parade. If Bradford can negotiate a deal that works for all parties, including MacAnthony, it could be a transformative signing for their season.

Despite the current transfer drama, Bradford should prioritise securing a loan deal for Crichlow. His proven ability at the club and the qualities he would bring to the team make him an ideal target to boost Bradford's promotion aspirations.

The club should exhaust all avenues to make this signing happen, as Crichlow could be the key to finally seeing the Bantams climb up the EFL ladder.