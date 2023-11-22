Highlights New Bradford City manager Graham Alexander faces pressure to turn around the team's poor results and inconsistent performance this season.

The club's recruitment in the summer has not paid off, with the new signings struggling along with the team.

Bradford City should consider targeting experienced forward Lee Gregory from Sheffield Wednesday in the upcoming January transfer window to provide much-needed competition and goal-scoring ability.

Bradford City will hope results can improve under new manager Graham Alexander.

The Bantams decided to part ways with previous manager Mark Hughes at the beginning of December after a poor start to the League Two season.

There was hope that the club could build on their play-off finish last season, but results were very inconsistent, and the club’s hierarchy thought a change was needed.

Results did improve somewhat under caretaker boss Kevin McDonald, but since Alexander has come into the role, it is now two defeats in two league games.

Pressure will be on the former Salford City and Motherwell manager to turn the results around, and while that will be his aim in the short term, he will also be looking at the upcoming January transfer window as a chance to improve his new squad.

The Bantams were very busy in the summer, but the recruits have struggled just like the team, and therefore, Bradford will likely be looking for new arrivals in that month once again, with the forward area being a large concern for the club, as they seem heavily reliant on Andy Cook.

Bradford City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Lewis Richards Wolves Permanent Ash Taylor Kilmamarnock Permanent Alex Pattison Harrogate Town Permanent Tyler Smith Hull City Permanent Clarke Oduor Barnsley Permanent Kevin McDonald Exeter City Permanent Adam Wilson The New Saints Permanent Daniel Oyegoke Brentford B Loan Rayhaan Tulloch West Brom Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Norwich City Loan Chisom Afoka Aston Villa Loan

So, with that said, Bradford couldn’t go far wrong looking at Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory, given his contract situation.

What is Lee Gregory’s current situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Gregory has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2021 after joining on a free transfer from Stoke City.

The forward started his career at Staveley MW before joining Mansfield Town in 2009. He stayed with the Stags until 2010, but in that year, he spent it largely on loan elsewhere.

He left to join Halifax Town, and that move allowed him to perform and earn his shot with Millwall. It was with the Lions that his career got going, as he performed very well in League One and the Championship.

Gregory then joined Stoke, where it was a tough spell for the forward, as well as a loan move to Derby County. But since signing for the Owls, Gregory has rediscovered his touch in front of goal, which was there until this season.

The 35-year-old netted 10 times last season, as Wednesday were promoted to the Championship, but in this campaign, he has found himself in and out of the starting XI, and with his contract coming to an end this season, he could be set for an exit from the club.

Why should Bradford City target Lee Gregory in January?

As just mentioned, Gregory is coming to a crucial point in his Sheffield Wednesday career, as at the turn of the year he will be in the final six months of his contract.

At this stage, it is unclear what the Owls want to do with Gregory, as the forward is 35, and if they are relegated to League One, they may want to get some of these players off their wage bill.

Therefore, Bradford may be wise in looking to make a move for the experienced forward in January, as he could provide needed competition in the forward line.

The Bantams have been heavily reliant on Cook for a few seasons now, and despite having forwards in their squad, the 33-year-old is still being looked at as the main source of goals at Valley Parade.

Therefore, it could be useful to get a player like Gregory to join their squad, as while he will only be a short-term fix, he has proven that he can score goals in the EFL, and if Bradford are to climb the League Two table, then they need more goals in their team.

This season, Gregory is averaging 0.9 shots per game, 0.4 key passes from his 76.8% pass completion rate, and 0.3 dribbles. Plus, the forward isn’t afraid of tackling, as he’s done it 0.7 times per game, with 0.1 interceptions and 0.8 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Where are the Bradford City XI that lose the 2013 League Cup final?

Gregory may not be on the minds of many Bradford fans, but the club is unlikely to spend lots of money in January, so getting the 35-year-old in on a cut-price deal could be a shrewd bit of business for the club, even if it is for six months or a year.

Bradford have scored the joint-second fewest goals in the league this season, so it is clearly an area that needs addressing, and while Gregory might not be the answer in the long term, he could definitely help in the short term.